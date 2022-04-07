news, property, 119-121 McIvor Road, Bendigo, prestige, estate style, swimming pool, 2446sqm, First National Tweed Sutherland, four bedrooms

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $2,200,000 - $2,300,000 LAND: 2448sqm AGENT: First National Tweed Sutherland PHONE: Andrew Pearce on 0419 544 251 INSPECT: By appointment Ranelagh on McIvor hill is a stately solid-brick residence commissioned by a Bendigo businessperson during the 1930s. The house was meticulously crafted, and impeccably revitalised in later years while retaining many original features. Wide brick steps lead to the front porch, where double doors with bevelled glass panels open to a light-filled foyer. Throughout the home you'll find traditional plate rails, decorative cornice, ceiling panels and polished timber floors. The formal lounge boasts an art-deco fireplace as well as multi-pane double-hung windows with garden views. More treasures are terracotta-tiled roof, three-gabled facade and wide timber-lined eaves. A perfectly integrated extension to the home incorporates the main bedroom suite. It has ensuite bathroom and twin walk-through robes as well as French doors to a garden room. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Banquet dining opens onto a side terrace - the perfect place for pre-dinner drinks as the sun sets. Tucked beside the kitchen is a home office with built-in work stations. Nearby is the original cool cupboard and a full-sized laundry room. The heart of Ranelagh is the warm and welcoming family zone where French doors reveal the vine-draped alfresco and sparkling 11-metre long swimming pool. Catering is easy in the fully-appointed kitchen with its stone-topped island, walk-in pantry and 900mm-wide ILVE stainless steel dual-fuel cooker. Entertaining is a pleasure with extensive patio living surrounded by Mediterranean-inspired gardens. The swimming pool is salt-chlorinated and self-cleaning and fully-glazed balustrading is barely there. Access the double garage via Doak Street, and the attached studio makes an ideal office, music room or games space. The property has a storage facility, cellar, mini basketball court, chicken house and a five-kilowatt solar system. The selling agent said Ranelagh offers timeless style in a premium location. It has history and grandeur as well as comfort and class for future generations to enjoy with pride. This outstanding property is just minutes from Bendigo CBD, retail outlets, cafes, restaurants, theatres and schools. Nearby services include public transport, bakery, supermarket, tertiary institute, health and beauty. Visit www.tsfn.com.au to see floorplans, photo gallery, location map and statement of information. Early inspection is highly recommended, contact licensed estate agent Andrew Pearce and discover the wonders at Ranelagh. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/dc994c5b-f08f-4a0d-8d4a-013e63d7905c.jpg/r31_0_2923_1634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg