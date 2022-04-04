news, local-news, news, fire, kangaroo flat, old, police station, cfa, bendigo

Crews worked into the early hours to battle a blaze in Kangaroo Flat on Monday morning. A spokesperson said CFA was notified to reports of smoke coming from the old Police Station in Camp Street at around 12.17am. Eight CFA trucks and crews responded, supported by FRV. MORE NEWS: Fire in roof of KFC in Strathdale controlled by FRV crews Police and ambulance crews were also on scene. Upon arrival, crews found an unoccupied wooden structure well alight. The incident was declared under control at 2.24am, with crews remaining to black out and mop up.

