Goals flow as Central Victorian League soccer season kicks off

SHEPPARTON teams flexed their muscles in the opening round of Central Victorian League 1 Men's soccer competition on the weekend. Playing away from home, Shepparton United handed Strathfieldsaye Colts United a 7-nil loss, while at McEwen Reserve, Shepparton South, led by hat-tricks to Joel Aitken and Jamie De Smit, accounted for La Trobe University 12-nil. The opening round also brought wins for perennial championship contenders Strathdale and Eaglehawk, while Tatura, playing on their home pitch, proved too strong for Epsom. The matches were the first to be played under the banner of the Central Victorian League, formerly known as the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League. READ MORE: Traditional rivals to do battle in first round of new-look competition The action kicked off with a pair of Saturday night games, with championship contender Strathdale the first to open its win account with a 5-nil win over Golden City at Beischer No. 1 in the teams' annual Les Tresize Shield clash Looking to make an early statement, the Blues hit the scoreboard in the opening minutes courtesy of Alastair Merkel, who slotted the first of his two goals for the match in the fifth minute. Dia'A Besiso was the next to strike, with his goal at the 20th minute giving the home side a handy break ahead of half time. Hopes of a Golden City comeback were quickly thwarted when Besiso slotted his second goal in the opening minutes of the second half. Follow-ups to Merkel and Keian Tramm ensured a convincing victory for the Blues, who entered the season as one of the leading championship contenders. At Truscott Reserve, Eaglehawk staved off a gallant challenge from Spring Gully United to win 1-nil. It took until the 78th minute for the deadlock to be broken, with a goal to Matthew Breeze enough for the reigning champions to eke out a victory and start their campaign on a winning note. At McEwen Reserve on Sunday, Shepparton South served notice of a big season ahead with a punishing 12-nil victory over La Trobe University. Shepparton South scored an even six goals in each half in a dominant performance, with Aitken setting the tone with the first of his three goals of the match scored in the fourth minute. An unassailable half time lead was aided by a hat-trick from De Smit, while Aitken rounded out an impressive effort by contributing two second half goals to the massive scoreline. At Strathfieldsaye, Shepparton United showed it would be no pushover with a 7-nil win over a rebuilding Strathfieldsaye Colts United. It was the perfect warm-up for United, which hosts Strathdale at McEwen Reserve this weekend. At Tatura, a hat-trick to Thomas Leech inspired the Ibises to a convincing 5-nil win over visiting Epsom. Leech had the Ibises in front in the 11th minute and also ensured they went to the half time break 3-nil ahead with a second goal in the dying seconds of the opening half. His third early in the second half put the result beyond doubt before Cody Sellwood put the icing on the victory cake for Tatura with his team's fifth goal in the 64th minute. The Ibises will have an excellent chance to move to 2-0 this weekend when they host Colts at Howley Oval. In other games next week, Eaglehawk hosts La Trobe University at 6pm on Saturday, Golden City and Epsom clash on Sunday at Shadforth No. 1 and Spring Gully tackles Shepparton South. Ten clubs are vying for title honours in the CVL 1 Men's league in 2022. Results: Strathdale 5 (A. Merkel, D. Besiso 2, K. Tramm 1) d Golden City 0. Eaglehawk 1 (M. Breeze 1) d Spring Gully United 0. Shepparton South 12 (J. Aitken, J. De Smit 3, S. Grant, W. Keenan 2, S. Kane, N. Mori 1) d La Trobe University 0. Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 lost to Shepparton United 7. Tatura 5 (T. Leech 3, A. Niglia, C. Sellwood 1) d Epsom 0. Central Victorian League Reserves: Strathdale 7 d Golden City 0, Eaglehawk 3 d Spring Gully United 1. Shepparton South 7 d La Trobe University 0. Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 lost to Shepparton United 8. Tatura 2 lost to Epsom 4. Youth: Strathdale 2 lost to Kyneton 3. Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 lost to Spring Gully United 3. Shepparton South 3 d Swan Hill 0. READ MORE: Eagles, Reds, Colts send early season warning

