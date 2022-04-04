news, local-news,

4.35pm Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics assessed three people following the crash. Two were taken to hospital, both in a stable condition. One of the people taken to hospital had serious lower body injuries. 2.40pm Three people have been treated by paramedics following a two-car crash at the corner of Edwards Road and the Calder Alternate Highway, just south of Marong. A 29-year-old female driver and a 31-year-old male passenger in a red Suzuki collided with a white Isuzu being driven by a 31-year-old driver. All three people are from the local area. Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said it appeared that somebody had failed to give way at the intersection, causing the accident. Read more:Scheme to increase affordable rental availability in regional Victoria "The obvious signs at the scene lead us to indicate that it's probably the white (car) at fault," he said. "The drivers are both vehicles are fine and they will be conveyed to hospital for checkups. But the passenger in one of the cars is struggling a little bit at the moment. "He is being treated by the paramedics and they'll get him out of here as soon as they can. At this stage injuries are not life threatening, but they are certainly serious." Senior Sergeant Brooks said the stretch of road where the crash happened was not known for being dangerous. "When you get a collision in this sort of area, (you know) that it's going to be bad because it's a 100km/h zone," he said. "But this bit of road has not got any notoriety as far as being a bad section road. And the same with this intersection. There's no notoriety around this area. Read more: On the go Bendigo: get the latest weather, coronavirus updates here "We have collisions on country roads, and unfortunately, as I've said in the past, a lot of these collisions are because people are not obeying the road rules and this one's appears, on its first look, to be exactly what's happened. Somebody has failed by the right rules and this is the result." Emergency services will work continue to work on the scene which is expected to be clear by 3.30pm. "We've managed to keep one lane of the highway open and we managed to getting the traffic moving past us which has been really good and people have been very understanding," Senior Sergeant Brooks said. Investigations into the cause of the crash will continue. 2.15pm IT WILL take at least an hour to clean up after a two car collision in Marong this afternoon, police say. Police are investigating who is at fault following the crash at the intersection of the Calder Alternative Highway and Edwards Road. The Calder Alternative is among the most deadly stretches of road in central Victoria, according to a 2020 analysis of nine years worth of data. However, Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said the Edwards Road intersection was not a particularly dangerous one. He was among police officers at the scene of Monday's crash and said investigations into the crash's cause were ongoing. 2.07pm EMERGENCY crews have removed all people from cars involved in a Marong collision. Traffic is blocked in both directions on Edwards Road. Police are tightly controlling traffic flow on the Calder Alternative Highway. They are letting traffic down one lane at a time. More news: LIberals endorse Darin Schade for 2022 Bendigo election tilt Cars are banking up in both directions. The collision has badly damaged two vehicles. One is a maroon Suzuki Swift and the oither a white Isuzu 4X4. Paramedics are working on at least one patient at the scene. Earlier EMERGENCY services are on scene after a crash on the Calder Alternative Highway. The Advertiser understands at least one person is trapped following the crash at the corner of Edwards Road in Marong. An SES crew at the scene has flagged the need to close one of the roads but it is unclear yet if they or firefighters have begun shutting down lanes. Police and paramedics are arriving on scene.

