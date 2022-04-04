news, local-news, news, RSPCA, chocolate, central victoria, vet, poison, dog, pets

RSPCA Victoria is warning dog owners to keep chocolate well out of the reach of their four-legged friends this Easter, as the sweet treat is toxic to dogs. While many of us will be tucking into our chocolate of choice over the coming weeks, vets are warning that chocolate contains cocoa, and cocoa contains the compound theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and other pets at certain doses. RSPCA Victoria chief veterinarian Dr Rupert Baker said chocolate poisoning is a problem that occurs mainly in dogs, but also occurs occasionally in cats or other animals. MORE NEWS: Crash on the Calder Alternative Highway and Edwards Road in Marong "It is important not to give your pets any chocolate and to ensure they cannot accidentally access any of your chocolate supplies, especially over Easter," he said. Dr Baker said theobromine is the part of chocolate that is toxic to dogs. The concentration of theobromine varies depending on the type of chocolate. For example, cocoa powder, baking chocolate and dark chocolate contain higher levels of theobromine compared to milk chocolate. "The overall effect of chocolate ingestion on the dog depends on the size of the dog, the amount of chocolate eaten and the type of chocolate eaten," he said. OTHER STORIES: Symptoms of chocolate ingestion may include restlessness, excitement, hyperactivity, nervousness, trembling, vomiting, diarrhoea, increased drinking and increased urination, increased heart rate, muscle tremors, seizures and possibly death. "If your dog or pet has ingested chocolate (even a small amount) you should contact your local veterinarian as soon as possible for advice," Dr Baker said. Vets can usually treat chocolate poisoning by inducing vomiting and with supportive therapy, but it is important to seek veterinary attention quickly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

