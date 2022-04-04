Eagles, Reds, Colts send early season warning

news, local-news, La Trobe, soccer, Spring, Reds, Gully, United, Strathdale, Strathfieldsaye

THE name of the competition has changed, but La Trobe University's dominance of women's soccer has remained. After securing the club's first premiership in any division of local soccer in last seasons BASL women's competition, the Eagles signalled they would again be hard to stop in the Central Victorian League 1 Womens competition with an impressive 4-nil win over perennial contenders Strathdale at Beischer No.1 on Saturday. It was just the performance the Eagles were looking for to launch their championship defence and one of three lop-sided results to start the new season. At Eaglehawk on Sunday, a fired-up Spring Gully United took care of the home side 5-nil. The goals were shared among five individual Reds players with Rena Nichol the first to add to the tally in the fifth minute. Letesha Bawden made it 2-nil with her contribution in the 18th minute, ensuring the Reds went to the half time break with a handy lead. Second half goals to Frances Leach, Emily Russell and Leila Bartolo ensured a stirring victory for the Reds, who are no doubt keen to build on last year's solid improvement. At Strathfieldsaye Recreation Reserve on Sunday, Strathfieldsaye Colts United showed it would be a force to be reckoned with following a spirited 10-nil victory over Shepparton United. As she has done so often in recent years, Rebecca Berry again terrorised the opposing defence and finished with an opening round-high five goals. Four of her goals were scored in the second half after Strathfieldsaye Colts United led 5-nil at half time. Michelle Duffy was the team's other multiple goal scorer with two. Six clubs are vying for title honours in the CVL 1 women's league in 2022. Results: Strathdale 0 lost to La Trobe University 4. Strathfieldsaye Colts United 10 (R. Berry 5, M. Duffy 2, H. Fox, A. Jacobsen, B. Dennis) d Shepparton United 0. Eaglehawk 0 lost to Spring Gully United 5 (R. Nichol, F. Leach, L. Bawden, E. Russell, L. Bartolo 1). Central Victorian League 2 Women's: Moama-Echuca Border Raiders 2 lost to La Trobe University 3. Tatura 2 (C. Suter 2) d Epsom 0.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/7ff78fa7-3cc8-4cb7-beba-dd682f733c04.jpg/r0_175_3342_2063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg