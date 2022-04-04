Hawks soar over Bulldogs in opening round of CVFL Women's season | Photos

news, local-news,

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - football and results across the region Eaglehawk didn't hold back during the club's commanding 146-point win over North Bendigo in the opening round of the 2022 Central Victorian Football League season. Hawks booted an unmatched 21-goals at Canterbury Park on Sunday to leave the Bulldogs scoreless, final result 21.20 (146) to 0.0 (0). While it's only the first week into a long 18-round season, Hawks coach Geoff West said opening with a win had set a great vibe for the year ahead. "The whole team was really excited about the win and full credit to North Bendigo," he said. "But we're not getting ahead of ourselves and the match has helped us see what we need to do so that we constantly improve as a team. "To start the season with a win has certainly helped us gel and boosted the club culture." West said the team's sharpness and discipline was crucial to the victory. "The game showed us that if we're able to play clean football while also applying hard pressure it will allow us to match with the league's top teams," he said. "Throughout the game we emphasised delivery of the ball and utilised each other. Freya Pearce lead Hawks' best on followed by Chloe Green, Lily den Houting, Lucy Dawe, Jasmine Burzacott and Anya Cardilini. Burzacott lead goalkicking with five, followed by Pearce, Kristal Lugosi and Samantha Heron with three goals each. Hawks said Pearce, who is a Bendigo Pioneer, performed outstandingly across multiple parts of the field. "Freya worked well across the forward line and into the ruck and showed great skills and dominated the ball whilst showing strong tackling pressure." New recruit Dawe made the Hawks' best list in her debut match for the club. "She played extremely well in the ruck as well as being strong around the ground - her use of disposals was also very efficient." North Bendigo's best on ground was lead by Maddie Jelbart, followed by Cherelle Byrne, Sophie Perkins, Paris Keogh-Beacom and Mikala Creely. More sport: Meanwhile, also on Sunday Bendigo Thunder sealed a near identical feat by securing a 146-point win over Strathfieldsaye. Thunder struck down Storm to take a 10.8 (68) to 0.0 (0) lead at half time and applied even more pressure once back on the field to see out the match 22.14 (146) over 0.0 (0). Former AFLW player Jess Kennedy lead Thunder's best on ground during her first game back with the club after a few years away and was followed by Megan Williamson, Abbey Barber, Britney Mueck, Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke and Phoebe Cuttriss. Storm's Eliza Long was best on, followed by Jorgie Formosa, Keisha Tonzing, Britt Tangey and Jessica Kopp. Bulldogs' next match is this Sunday at home against 2021 minor premiers Golden Square. Meanwhile, Hawks will head to Tannery Lane to take on the Storm. *Round 1 is a split round and will have another match on Good Friday between Kyneton and Castlemaine.* Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/065acd3d-a4ca-444c-8718-105a42153dc2.jpg/r0_256_3445_2202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg