Fred Hollows Foundation calls for nominees for humanitarian award

The Fred Hollows Foundation has put out it's annual call for nominations for this year's humanitarian award. Bendigo's Alannah McGregor received the first-ever Fred Hollows humanitarian award last year for her dedication to suicide prevention and raising awareness, spanning nearly two decades. Designed to celebrate everyday humanitarianism in Australia, The Fred Awards recognise the dedication of people who care for others in decent, practical and no-nonsense ways, like Fred did. MORE NEWS: A hidden disease: how a misdiagnosis almost cost a four-year-old's life An expansion on the foundation's annual humanity award - which recognises Year 6 students who follow in Fred's footsteps by displaying kindness, compassion and integrity - founding director Gabi Hollows said the awards are designed to honour those who don't always get the recognition they deserve. "Fred used to say he had great faith in the nature of the average Australian, and I think after floods, drought, and a global pandemic, he couldn't be more right," she said. "After everything that's been thrown at them, Aussies continue to roll up their sleeves and help the less fortunate - the Fred Awards is the perfect opportunity to recognise these selfless individuals. "Anyone can be a humanitarian; all it takes is small, everyday acts of kindness and compassion, so nominate someone today because there's a Fred in every community." The 2022 humanitarian will be chosen by a national public vote from a group of outstanding finalists shortlisted by a judging panel. Ms Hollows will participate in the panel alongside the foundation's first chair and journalist Ray Martin. Mr Martin said he was honoured to participate in the panel alongside Ms Hollows. "More often than not, those who deserve recognition rarely seek it," he said. "For the second year in a row, the Fred Awards serves to honour Fred's legacy of those who strive to make their community a better place. "I look forward to reading the nominations and learning more about some of our nation's hidden humanitarians." Last year, the foundation received 85 nominations and more than 2000 votes before Ms McGregor was announced the inaugural Fred Hollows humanitarian. She was nominated by Rod Flavell in October last year for her devotion to "being a community advocate to raise awareness of, and de-stigmatise, suicide - which has been a taboo subject in the past." "Alannah started a community awareness campaign in Central Victoria, to promote suicide prevention strategies, and she formed the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Network (SPAN)," he said in an interview with reporter Alex Gretgrix last November. "She hosts Safetalk suicide prevention workshops with community groups, and she speaks at events, with health agency workshops, and community forums. She also mentors funeral directors, and speaks with bereaved families - using her lived experience to help others in need." OTHER NEWS: Victorian government launches billion dollar elective surgery plan Ms McGregor lost her daughter Angela and son Stuart to suicide about 20 years ago and since then, she has made it her life's mission to make the subject "less taboo". This has seen the formation of the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Network and the establishment of Safetalk - suicide prevention workshops for community groups. "This work has always been about the suicide and making sure no one has to go through what we went through," she said. Ms McGregor has worked with other communities to create a campaign in central Victoria, promoting suicide prevention strategies, mentored funeral directors, bereaved families and health agencies, using her experience to educate others. This year, nominations are open Australia-wide until 11.59pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. To learn more about the Fred Awards and nominate someone, visit hollows.org/fredawards. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/e5de7ddb-9e13-47be-8cdb-861407a3d4d1.jpg/r3_346_6764_4166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg