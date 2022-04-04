news, local-news,

Goulburn-Murray Water is encouraging customers to consider their water options as the next season approaches, with a number available for managing unused water. One of those is carryover - a process where customers are able to keep some or all of their unused water allocation and take it into the next irrigation season. GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said carryover water meant unused allocation was available to use or trade without the need to purchase and secure access to water at the start of the season. MORE NEWS: Victorian elective surgery to increase with billion dollar state government investment "Carryover is available to water entitlement holders in the Broken, Bullarook, Campaspe, Goulburn, Loddon and Murray systems, however the rules do vary between systems so please check how they apply to you," he said. "If customers have unused water they wish to carryover, it's important to link their allocation account to a water share, limited term transfer of a water share, or supply by agreement before the end of June." In making decisions about carrying over water, it is important to understand the spill rules that apply in Murray, Goulburn and Campaspe systems. The Northern Victorian Resource Manager provides updates on risk of spill in the coming season in its seasonal outlook announcements. Unused allocation will automatically carry over as long as it is held in an allocation account (ABA) linked to your water shares on June 30. OTHER STORIES: Customers may also sell unused water by finding a buyer or using a broker to find one - online trades must be submitted by 5pm on June 30. Relinquishing water is another option, returning unused allocation to the consumptive pool. For more information on options for unused water, phone GMW's customer experience team on 1800 013 357 or go to gmwater.com.au/endofseason. The Victorian Water Register's carryover calculator is a helpful tool to understand how carryover rules work in northern Victoria and explore how carryover, spills and allocations affect the amount of water available under your entitlements in different scenarios. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/f2e882b9-752a-4a78-b4a9-82fbd566cf81.jpg/r2_24_841_498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg