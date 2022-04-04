GOLD BERG: South Bendigo's Emma Berg triumphs at track and field championships

news, local-news,

SWAN Hill-raised shot put star Emma Berg has struck gold again at Athletics Australia's national track and field championships at Sydney's Olympic Park. Berg's best mark of 13.58m was achieved at her third of six attempts in a closely-fought contest. The South Bendigo Athletics Club member is now a dual national champion after her success in 2019. "To go back and win again means so much to me," said the Bendigo-based athlete. "A couple of months ago I was not even sure if I would be able to compete at the nationals," Berg said of a back injury which flared up shortly after she won gold at the Victoria Country championships in Bendigo. A tough run to Sydney included overcoming a sore ankle, shin splints, and then back. "Injuries are all part of being an athlete, especially in a strength event like shot put. "At first there was rest and then modified training," Berg said of plans set in motion with the medicos and coach Peter Barrett. "I was excited to be in Sydney and in a field of 16. "My goal at every competition is to do the best I can." In the duel for medals, Berg's best of 13.87m was number one as New South Wales team-mates Sally Shokry and Kaitlyn Coulter hit marks of 13.54m and 13.50m to claim silver and bronze. It was Berg's third nationals campaign at open level. "My first junior nationals was at 11," said the 21-year-old. A qualifier for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is still in Berg's sights. "The mark is now at 18.50 metres, so it's a massive challenge." Away from the athletics field, Berg is a second-year Diploma of Nursing student, and also works. Sport news: Coach Peter Barrett was delighted with Berg's success and all of the athletes from Athletics Bendigo Region who competed in Sydney. "For Emma there are plenty of long-term goals to look forward to. "As a competitor in a strength event she is incredibly young." Among the many highs in Sydney were the feats by Kerang sprinter Kye Mason in the 100m. The Eaglehawk Athletics Club member qualified for the 100m semi-finals after a great time of 10.69 to be third in his heat. Mason ran 10.72 in the semi to be eighth and was 24th fastest overall. He now holds the Bendigo open and under-20 100m and 200m records. "Kye had a serious hamstring injury at the Oceania championships in Townsville in 2019," Barrett said. "He has fought back brilliantly, to not only be a top competitor in the 100m and 200m, but also the 400m." Mason is coached by Athletics Bendigo general manager and long-time athlete Terry Hicks. The women's open heptathlon in Sydney included South Bendigo's Abbey Hromenko who reached a personal best of 1.65m at high jump for a score of 795 points. The seven-discipline showdown was run across Friday and Saturday. Hromenko won this year's Victorian title and followed up with a score of 4074 at the nationals. She will be aiming to be on the netball court for Elmore in next Saturday's A-grade match against Mount Pleasant. More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/cc982c9d-a9a6-40ae-aa9c-b33145816e34.jpg/r4_89_1671_1031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg