Julius proud of gallant Just Folk after tough Doncaster run

The Doncaster Handicap didn't pan out as he would have liked, but Bendigo trainer Josh Julius was proud of his stable star Just Folk. The gelding had no luck and was forced to race three-wide with no cover and the effort took its toll in the home straight. Just Folk finished 13th, six lengths behind the winner Mr Brightside. "He jumped too well and there was nothing (jockey) Dean (Holland) could do about settling as close as he did,'' Julius said. "When he doesn't get cover he races that touch keen and when he was wide, and led the rest of the field up around the hill, he was entitled to get tired in the straight. Read more: Bendigo trainer's special day on home track Read more: Catch up on the weekend local footy news "When the one percenters don't add up in those big races you don't win them. He certainly didn't disgrace himself, that's for sure. With the run he had he was entitled to finish further back than six lengths. It was a credit to him." After a successful Sydney campaign, Julius said Just Folk was likely to head to the paddock for a spell. "He's probably due for a good spell,'' he said. "He's only had two or three weeks off between preparations for his past two preparations. He hasn't had a good period of time in the paddock to let down and relax, so now is as good a time as any."

