Greater Bendigo records 205 new COVID cases Greater Bendigo has recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases have dropped overnight, bringing the total to 1399. The majority of the new cases were linked to postcodes 3550, 3551 and 3556. Surrounding shires also recorded a number of new cases in the last 24 hours. Macedon Ranges noted another 87. Campaspe shire recorded an even 35, taking it's total number of active cases to 266, while the Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander shires recorded 23 and 17 new cases respectively. Loddon shire reported 7 while Buloke noted 13 new cases overnight, and Gannawarra recorded four. Victoria records 9,149 new COVID cases Info has come from the Twitter-verse, outlining the new cases recorded in Victoria. Victoria has recorded 9,149 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the states total number of active cases to 61,966. The latest Department of Health data also revealed three people have died from the virus. The new cases were made up of 6,108 reported rapid-antigen tests and 3,014 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 19,698 people for COVID-19 on Thursday. There are 306 people were in hospital due to the virus including 15 in the ICU and two on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.4 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 65.9 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs. Dreary morning Good morning, political reporter Neve Brissenden here again this morning. It's been a pretty big week in Bendigo, from the budget, to PRIDE wrapping up to Bendigo Thales being put on the map by the PM, we're probably all feeling a bit weary! The weather is matching the mood today, it's set to be a pretty cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of rain a little later. Some strong winds may pick up too. Whats happening? After a meeting with the Ukrainian president on Thursday, yesterday prime minister Scott Morrison confirmed Australia would be sending military grade tanks - Bushmasters - to help the war torn country. Manufactured right here in Bendigo, the city is divided on the idea. There's a few things on in Bendigo today as well! MP Maree Edwards will pledge her support for Ukraine at Bendigo's second rally in Rosalind park at 10.30am. For the kids, messy play day kicks off at 9.30am at Bendigo Toy Library. The toy library's yard will be transformed into a kids' play space where they will discover an array of messy activities. More to come throughout the day.

