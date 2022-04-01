NAB League triple-header at the QEO for Pioneers
It's a bumper day of NAB League football action at the QEO on Saturday.
The Bendigo Pioneers host the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in a triple-header.
The Pioneers' girls play the final game of their season at 10am before the under-16 boys (noon) and under-19 boys (2pm) open their 2022 campaigns.
Harvey Gallagher will lead the under-19s into battle for the first time as captain.
Gallagher, Bode Stevens, Jed Brereton, Hugh Hamilton and Mitch Hallinan are five 19-year-olds in the Pioneers' side for the season-opener.
BFNL quartet - Golden Square's Harrison Kelly and Hugh Freckleton, Sandhurst's James Worme and Strathfieldsaye's Malik Gordan - will make their under-19 debut.
Pioneers' girls team:
B: N. Bacon, A. Zadow, E. Cail.
Hb: O. Di Donato, A. Gregor, D. Ryan.
C: S. Charles, S. Orritt, J. Caruso.
Hf: K. Fullerton, T. Williams, N. Peebles.
F: J. Douglass, S. Hobbs, S. Johnston.
Foll: F. Pearce, L. Keck, S. Demeo.
Inter: J. Cooper, J. Short, E. Daley, S. Pearce, A. Donnnelly, S. Cooper.
Emg: J. Morrison, O. Symes, M. Elliot.
Pioneers' under-16 boys team:
B: B. Manzie (Red Cliffs), A. Hollingworth (Irymple), O. Conlan (Woorinen)
HB: J. Ough (Wentworth), A. Day-Wicks (Strathfieldsaye), I. Watson (Echuca)
C: G. Gillbee (Balranald), T. Conlan (Golden Square), J. O'Shannassy (Ouyen)
HF: O. Morris (Sandhurst), J. Barrat (Leitchville/Gunbower), X. Sherlock (Lake Boga)
F: N. Jephson (Kyabram), S. Watson (Mildura), L. Hogan (Moama)
Foll: Z. Lockwood (South Bendigo), J. McMahon (Golden Square), M. Bell (Moama)
Inter: S. Ale (Irymple), S. Gosman (Mildura), J. Shanahan (Moama), J. Penny (Imperials), N. Rasmussen (Rochester), N. Thompson (Charlton)
Pioneers' under-19 boys team:
B. M. Hallinan (Strathfieldsaye), J. Worme (Sandhurst), C. Anderson (Echuca)
Hb: B. Stevens (Strathfieldsaye), J. Brereton (Echuca), M. Kiraly (Castlemaine)
C: J. Goss (Mildura), H. Hamilton (Colbinabbin), H. Kelly (Golden Square)
Hf: H. Gallagher (Sandhurst), E. Pearce (White Hills), O. Faulkhead (Wentworth)
F: H. Freckleton (Golden Square), H. Reid (Tongala), C. Barnett (Kyabram)
Foll: J. Denahy (Castlemaine), L. Wright (Woorinen), J. Gillbee (Balranald)
Inter: J. Mezzatesta (Robinvale), P. Kuma (Robinvale), N. Long (Echuca), M.Gordan (Strathfieldsaye), M. Dow (Swan Hill), B. Cameron (Kyneton)
