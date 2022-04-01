BASL: Traditional rivals to do battle in first round of new-look competition

sport, local-sport, soccer, bendigo, BASL

Traditional rivals Strathdale and Golden City meet in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season-opener on Saturday. The annual Les Tresize Shield clash marks the start of a new era for the league. Division one and division two competitions have been replaced by League One and League Two for men and women. 10 clubs will contest the premier League One men competition. In previous seasons the division one fixture was disjointed, but the new competition will see all 10 clubs play each other twice in a fair 18-round home and away season. The Strathdale Blues will once again be one of the teams to beat for the League One title. FC Eaglehawk and Spring Gully, who clash in Saturday's other round one clash at Truscott Reserve, are also expected to challenge for the title. On Sunday, championship contender Shepparton South hosts La Trobe University, the rebuilding Strathfieldsaye Colts United is at home to Shepparton United and Epsom travels to Tatura for a tough first-up encounter. Six clubs will vie for the women's League One championship - reigning champions La Trobe University, Strathdale, FC Eaglehawk, Spring Gully, Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Shepparton United. Strathdale hosts La Trobe Uni on Saturday at 1pm in the match of the round. League One matches in round one of the BASL: Men - Strathdale v Golden City 5pm, Saturday at Beischer Park; FC Eaglehawk v Spring Gully 7pm, Saturday at Truscott Reserve; Shepparton South v La Trobe University 3pm, Sunday at McEwen Reserve; Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Shepparton United 3pm, Sunday at Club Court; Tatura v Epsom 3pm, Sunday at Tatura. Women - Strathdale v La Trobe University 1pm, Saturday at Beischer Park; FC Eaglehawk v Spring Gully 11am, Sunday at Truscott Reserve; Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Shepparton United 11am, Sunday at Club Court. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/4f9014e4-5d84-4060-82b8-9fb790b4015b.jpg/r8_323_4141_2658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg