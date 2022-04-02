news, local-news,

THE fragrance of chocolate Easter eggs is unmistakably in the air at Vision Australia Bendigo. The shopfront on Bridge Street is full of gadgets for vision-impaired people, but far behind the window display are boxes piled high which contain a total of 85,000 Cadbury Easter eggs. The enormous collection will be sent to Rosalind Park on Good Friday and hidden among great mountains of wood-wool for the first Vision Australia Easter egg hunt to be held in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Related news: Volunteer numbers for Bendigo Easter Fair surge Latitia Burton has hidden the eggs for the more than a decade but is standing back this year to allow others to do the honours. "It's a lot of fun, but it can be a bit tiring," she said. Her best advice for the egg hunters is to follow the SES uniformed helpers on the day, as their deep pockets will be loaded with goodies for anybody who is struggling to fill their baskets. There will be 22 hunts held for separate age groups as part of the 150th Bendigo Easter Festival. All proceeds from the ticket sales for the hunts will go towards supporting Vision Australia's mission to help people who are blind or have low vision. More news: Priscilla tribute turning heads in Bendigo Vision Australia Loddon Mallee regional client services manager Adam English said it was one of the biggest fundraising events on the organisation's calendar. "The hunt is an Easter tradition for families across Victoria and after a two-year hiatus, we can't wait to see children from far and wide come along and try to find their fill of eggs," Mr English said. "We've got plenty of eggs for people to find, but tickets for the hunts are selling fast. We encourage people to get in quickly and make sure they don't miss out on the fun." There is even a blindfolded egg hunt for over 18's at 5pm and a chance to meet Vision Australia's seeing eye dog puppies at the event. Tickets can be purchased from the Bendigo Visitor Centre in person, online or by calling 1800 813 153. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

