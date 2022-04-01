news, local-news,

CENTRAL Goldfields Shire Council has released its draft climate action plan and is seeking input from the community. "The science on climate change is clear and we know we are already experiencing changes to climate patterns locally," Central Goldfields Shire councillor Liesbeth Long said. "Climate change is important to all people in our community and this plan sets out what we as a council can do, understanding that everyone in our community can make a difference and has a responsibility to reduce their footprint." The council is pledging to address climate change through committing to net zero emissions for all its operations by 2030. Ratepayers helped guide the draft plan and the council has a list of 40-plus local climate leaders interested in undertaking climate action efforts. MORE NEWS: 'This oil could have killed native animals and plants': authorities search for Greater Bendigo National Park oil spill culprit "Thank you to community members Tony Macer, Barry Parsons, Jeff Hoober, Bronwen Haywood, Troy Butler for their time and knowledge," Cr Long said. "Their unwavering input and passion has certainly helped support us with our vision for climate action in the Central Goldfields," A report by ADAPT Loddon Mallee found the rate of warming had increased since the 1960s and on average rainfall had decreased, making the region warmer and drier. According to the organisation, Victoria is already experiencing climate change with temperature increases of one degree, a decrease in rainfall, and a significant increase in fire danger in the spring time. They expect that by 2050, the Loddon, Campaspe, and Mallee areas will see an increase in temperatures, a decrease in rainfall, extreme rainfall and flooding to be more intense, longer fire seasons, and more 'very high' fire danger days. The council acknowledged the role the community has in tackling climate change and reducing its environmental footprint. OTHER STORIES: Cr Liesbeth Long said she was looking forward to hearing the public's feedback on the draft plan. "If climate change is new to you - that's ok," she said. "The plan has been designed to engage people new to the concept. All we ask is that you have a read and get clear on how we can all make a difference to climate change." If you are interested in providing feedback, go online, call the Council's Sustainability Officer Julia Walsh on 0428 895 491, or send her an email. Feedback must be submitted by 5pm on Thursday, April 21. Members of the community can also attend a drop in session on Tuesday, April 12 at the Maryborough Resource Centre atrium, between 6:30pm and 8pm. At this session, attendees will hear a presentation about the draft plan, and can give input, ask council officers questions, and talk about what is important to them and have that information recorded. Following the public exhibition phase of the project ending on April 21, council will consider the draft plan for adoption on Tuesday, May 24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/49224b99-95ef-45fd-9c49-1fbf5b4bb226.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg