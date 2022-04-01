Eaglehawk advances to state midweek pennant finals

sport, local-sport, eaglehawk, advances, state, pennant, finals, midweek

READ MORE: Eaglehawk snaps 55-year midweek pennant premiership drought EAGLEHAWK has won its way through to Bowls Victoria's state midweek pennant finals. The Hawks won the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields region finals day on Thursday with a pair of victories over Echuca and Maryborough Highlands Society. Results: Eaglehawk 46 def Echuca 36 - Kaye Rowe 21 def Roma Opie 10, Irene Godkin 12 lt Leica Roney 14, Jan Robertson 13 def Kerryn Evans 12. Eaglehawk 49 def Maryborough Highlands Society 34 - Jan Robertson 12 lt L. Wallis 13, Kaye Rowe 14 def T. Wadeson 13, Irene Godkin 23 def J. Turner 8. The midweek pennant state finals will be held at Moama on May 23-24. South Bendigo is playing in the weekend pennant regional final at Bendigo East on Saturday from 9.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/39f9c7e1-be00-4ef7-b1cf-1179369d058b.jpg/r0_77_640_439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg