ELVIS might be a king of rock 'n' roll, but it's his former wife Priscilla who is getting the royal treatment at one of Bendigo's fashion boutiques. Tommo Accessories in Lyttleton Terrace is celebrating the arrival of the Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition with a tribute to Priscilla Presley in its display windows. Owner Paul Thompson said he had long admired Ms Presley's fashion sense and her jewellery collection. More news: Bendigo population up as residents abandon Melbourne in droves "I think what's really come through this exhibition is her legacy," he said. "She's worked so hard to preserve Graceland and keep his memory alive. "I think she really deserves the acknowledgement for what she has achieved." Mr Thompson, who worked in Sydney for years with legendary Australian jewellery designer Peter Lang, said he admired Ms Presley's sophisticated style. "She is tremendously chic, she wears such beautiful fabrics and always looks beautiful," he said. "She has really brought glamour back to Bendigo, which is something we have needed. "During the (COVID-19) pandemic we were all wearing tracksuits and people would tell me over and over 'your clothes are beautiful Paul but, I have nowhere to wear them'. I think people are starting to come out of that mindset now. "And when Priscilla was here and she held the gala opening night at the art gallery everybody got dressed up again and it was beautiful to see." More news: Bendigo heritage rot: government defends 'demolition by neglect' reforms Ms Presley told the crowd who gathered at the gala opening that Elvis would have liked having his belongings on show in Bendigo "Elvis was worried he would be forgotten after he was gone, but I think this exhibition would have been so touching to him," she said. "Bendigo is such a beautiful place and it's great to have his life on display in such a lovely way." The exhibition will run until July 17 and tickets can be purchased online at bendigoregion.com.au/bendigo-art-gallery/exhibitions/elvis-direct-from-graceland

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/19ef09b5-e74b-416c-96fd-86d69211309f.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg