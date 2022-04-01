SELWOOD RECORD: 'It's what he does behind the scenes that really stands out'

sport, local-sport, joel, selwood, record, bryce, selwoodcaptaincy, afl.vfl, geelong

IT'S the little things his son does beyond his deeds on the field that for Bryce Selwood encapsulates just what has made Joel Selwood such a revered captain at not only Geelong, but across the AFL. On Saturday night Bendigo's Selwood will etch his name into the record books as the longest-serving captain in VFL/AFL history when he leads Geelong for the 227th time against Collingwood at the MCG. Selwood, 33, will break the captaincy record of 226 games previously held by Carlton's Stephen Kernahan. READ MORE: From St Therese's to one of the AFL's greats - JOEL SELWOOD'S JOURNEY TO 300 GAMES "It's a fantastic achievement," Bryce said this week. "We're very proud of him as a player; we know how good he is as a captain when you see him on the field, but it's what he does behind the scenes with both the players, staff and charities that really stands out. "He's forever being asked to help out here and there... he can't do everything, but he helps out wherever he can and gives up a lot of his personal time to help people if he can assist. "I even love the way when he walks out onto the field before a game with the little kids who are mascots; he doesn't just give them a pat on the head and runs off, he holds their hand, takes them through the banner, makes sure they get a little bit of a run with the team and then takes them back to the attendant to take back to their family. "It's those little things that will stay in the memory for those kids and families for a long time." In an added twist to Selwood's milestone game, among those plotting to negate his influence for the Cats will be his younger brother, Scott, the midfield coach for Collingwood. Meanwhile, long before being appointed captain of Geelong in 2012 following the retirement of Cameron Ling, Selwood had skippered the Kennington-Sandhurst under-15s coached by Garry Bryan. In 2003 Selwood, along with Chris Ead, co-captained Kennington-Sandhurst's under-15 BJFL premiership team that only lost one game that year to Kangaroo Flat. "He was an exceptional leader even at that young age," Bryan said. "He was just ahead of his time and one of those players who had a real old head on young shoulders... he knew what to do, knew what to say and the rest of the kids followed him. "He was always thinking one step ahead of the game all the time." READ MORE: MILESTONE NIGHT: Selwood to set new VFL/AFL record for games captained While it will be game No.227 as captain for Selwood on Saturday night, overall it will be his 337th match for the Cats. Meanwhile, former record holder Kernahan paid tribute to Selwood on radio station SEN on Friday morning. "I took it off the great Dick Reynolds 25 years ago, so I feel privileged that I've had it for a while. I couldn't think of a better bloke to pass it on to," Kernahan said. "I think everyone's enjoyed watching Joel play."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/82537738-821f-49ad-8aaf-4ce87b375b5b.jpg/r73_53_3148_1790_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg