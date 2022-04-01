news, local-news, news, northern victoria, health, mental health, echuca, headspace, new centre, hub

Young people in the Campaspe region will now have vital mental health services a lot closer to home thanks to the long-awaited opening of a new site this week. Opening on March 28, headspace Echuca is set to provide face-to-face assistance to young people and their families. The new centre will offer support for mental health, physical and sexual health, work and study, and alcohol and other drugs. MORE NEWS: New $324M Echuca-Moama bridge set to be completed 'months ahead of schedule' Echuca Regional Health interim chief executive Robyn Lindsay said it had been great to work with and incorporate the ideas of young people in the development of the hub. "We felt we needed too keep their needs and preferences front and centre," she said. Murray PHN chief executive Matt Jones said the role of PHNs was to help support and integrate the work of health services such as headspace and Echuca Regional Health to ensure that people in local communities get the right care, in the right place, at the right time. "It is vital that local services align and work together, particularly in our rural and regional catchment and in mental health, as people often find it challenging to locate the right level of treatment," he said. headspace chief executive Jason Trethowan said the made it easy for young people to access youth friendly care tailored to the needs of young people. OTHER STORIES: "The past two years have been challenging for many young people, including young people living in regional areas," he said. "In tough times, young people know they can turn to headspace for support with their mental health. "Young people are resilient and with the right support can get back on track." Nicholls MP Damian Drum said the impact of the pandemic meant the need for mental health support had never been greater. "headspace is recognised by young people, their families and communities as a trusted source of care and has played a vital role in ensuring young Australians are supported and continue to receive support during these challenging times," he said. MORE NEWS: Australian Transport Safety Bureau issues findings on mid-air crash that killed Bendigo man "It has been good to see people seeking support they have needed to help manage their wellbeing and even better that young people in the Echuca region can now get that support locally." In the Murray PHN region, headspace services are available to young people aged 12-25 years old in locations including Albury/Wodonga, Bendigo, Mildura, Shepparton, Swan Hill and Wangaratta. For support and resources, and contact details of local headspace centres visit headspace.org.au headspace Echuca will be open in High Street weekdays from 9am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 12pm until 6pm on Wednesdays and 9am to 4pm on Fridays. A formal opening allowing people to tour the centre, meet the team and learn more about its services will be announced at a later date. Anyone experiencing distress can seek immediate advice and support through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/82d086b0-7e3c-4a0e-9725-c0dd3744f23b.jpg/r0_34_1600_938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg