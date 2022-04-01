Final word from the coaches ahead of start of LVFNL and HDFNL 2022 seasons

news, local-news, lvfnl, hdfnl, 2022, season, final, word, coaches, start

AHEAD of the opening day of the Loddon Valley and Heathcote District league seasons, all 12 coaches leading their sides into battle for the first time in 2022 share their thoughts on what lies ahead and how their team is shaping up on Saturday. 2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo. Marcus McKern (Mitiamo) - "We've got a few missing on Saturday; Lucas Matthews and our recruits Declan Bevan and Troy Rogers are unavailable. "We've got young Harry McCormick playing his first game for the club and Sean Moss from Harcourt will play this game for us and slot in down back and we're excited to have James Drake playing his first game back at the club. "The group is really keen to get out there and start on Saturday. We know it will take some time to gel with the new blokes coming in and a lot of blokes going out, but, hopefully, we can start on the right foot and get the four points." Justin Laird (BL-Serpentine) - "We'll have a full-strength side in on Saturday. "It has obviously been a long pre-season and we're really keen now to get stuck into it. "Playing Mitiamo at Mitiamo is obviously a great test first-up being one of the toughest trips in the Loddon Valley." SELECTION NIGHT - weekend football teams: HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW 2.15pm Saturday at Calivil. Jack Daley (Calivil United) - "We've got three out on Saturday with Blayne Ryan-Storey (knee), Jacob Greenwood (on comeback from Achilles) and Jed Thompson (knee), who will all come back in a few weeks after the bye. "The rest of the group is fit and ready to go and we can't wait to see how it all comes together. "We've had a good pre-season, played a couple of practice matches and now we're ready for round one." Darrell Billett (Inglewood) - "We'll be relatively close to full strength on Saturday and it looks like we're going to have 13 new players in the side. "Compared to last year the feeling around the club is unbelievable. We've been getting good numbers to training and there's a really good feeling. "We've got to start the season with an ultra-competitive performance and I think we will be... there's still a long way to go, but things are looking up." 2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater. Rick Ladson (Bridgewater) - "The main thing for us is it's just exciting to have community footy back after being stop-start for the past couple of years and our focus is just getting back out there again and enjoying it. "Every week is going to be a challenge... Pyramid Hill has been a quality side for a long period of time and this year will be no different. "Playing what should be one of the top sides first-up and then Marong next week is a good way to find out where we're at early in the season." Nathan Fitzpatrick (Pyramid Hill) - "We'll have four or five missing; the Ladson boys (Matt and Brad) are both unavailable this week and one of our recruits Seb Relouw from Geelong is recovering from an ankle. "We've had some good battles with Bridgewater over the past few years and it will be a really good test for us first-up. I'm sure it will be a fairly intense, contested game of footy. "We had a good practice match against Koondrook-Barham last week, so it was a good tune-up for round one on Saturday." Weekend football preview, selections- LVFNL round one; HDFNL season-openers 5.30pm Saturday at Maiden Gully. Wayne Mitrovic (Maiden Gully YCW) - "Unfortunately, our captain Chris Howgate has come down with COVID, which is far from ideal because he's a player we really need out there. "Josh Worsley (knee) and Clint Angove (unavailable) are also out, but on the positive side, we've just signed a new key forward in Jason Butty. "He kicked 113 goals playing for North Footscray across the 2017-18 seasons and kicked seven goals in the 2017 grand final (Western Region division two) and was best-on-ground. "It's obviously a massive test for us against Marong on Saturday night. They may well be five to 10 goals better than any other team the way the season is looking, so therein lies the challenge for us first-up to see how competitive we can be." Linton Jacobs (Marong) - "Unfortunately, we've had Simon Weekley hurt his knee and may well be done for the year and Cory Jacobs copped a knock in our practice match last week and won't play on Saturday. "Justin Hynes (ankle) is still a week or two away, but apart from that we're ready to go for Saturday night. "We've been training since November after no reward at the end of last season and the boys are up and about and chomping at the bit. "We've had a couple of practice matches and just can't wait for Saturday night." Luke West - Mitiamo, Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Marong. Adam Bourke - Mitiamo, Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Marong. LVFNL: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE LVFNL: BRIDGEWATER LVFNL: CALIVIL UNITED LVFNL: INGLEWOOD LVFNL: MAIDEN GULLY YCW LVFNL: MARONG LVFNL: MITIAMO LVFNL: NEWBRIDGE LVFNL: PYRAMID HILL 2.30pm Saturday at North Bendigo. Rob Bennett (North Bendigo) - "We'll have Daniel Reid and Ryan Alford out on Saturday, but we'll have all our recruits in the side. "We've had a really good pre-season and over the past two or three weeks the guys have taken their training to another level and are just really looking forward to playing in front of what should be a big crowd. "It's a big day for us with Jordan Ford (dual premiership captain) playing his 150th senior game for the club. "The great thing about Jordan is he's not just a sensational footballer, but he's one of the best blokes you will come across in not just football, but life in general. "What he has done for our footy club over 10-plus years will never be forgotten and, hopefully, there's a lot more chapters for him to write." Andrew Saladino (Heathcote) - "Unfortunately, our vice-captain Tom Pain dislocated his shoulder in a practice match and will probably miss about 12 weeks. "And one of our young players, Henry McCarthy from Sandhurst will also miss about 12 weeks with a dislocated shoulder he suffered playing tennis at school, which is obviously really unlucky, and Jordan Cavallaro will be unavailable on Saturday. "Apart from that we're in pretty good shape going into Saturday, which is obviously a massive challenge playing at North Bendigo, but one we're looking forward to." 6.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin. Julian Bull (Colbinabbin) - "We're looking relatively good for Saturday night; we've got a lot of guys who have had a really good pre-season and will get their opportunity. "We'll be missing Steven Tuohey and Lachie Ezard as a couple of key outs. "I've tried to do a bit of research on Elmore given they have recruited quite a few new players, but we're more worried about how we're going to put it together on the night. "We'll be looking for our guys to put the gameplan and structures in place and hope that it can hold up and we can gel well early." Dylan Friedberger (Elmore) - "We'll be missing three or four this week (including co-coach Dylan Gordon, heel), but we've tried to recruit to compensate for that with more depth and, hopefully, we can take it right up to the big challenge of Colbo, which has been a strong side for a long period of time. "It's going to be really good to see how what we've worked on in the pre-season in terms of our gameplan stands up against a quality side first-up." Luke West - North Bendigo, Colbinabbin. Adam Bourke - North Bendigo, Colbinabbin. HDFNL: COLBINABBIN HDFNL: ELMORE HDFNL: HEATHCOTE HDFNL: HUNTLY HDFNL: LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER HDFNL: LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED HDFNL: MOUNT PLEASANT HDFNL: NORTH BENDIGO HDFNL: WHITE HILLS Meanwhile, Saturday is also the opening day of the North Central league season. Saturday's games: Wycheproof-Narraport v St Arnaud. Charlton v Wedderburn. Birchip-Watchem v Sea Lake Nandaly. Donald v Boort. NCFL coaches: Birchip-Watchem - Trevor Ryan. Boort - Andy Hawker. Charlton - Andy Nisbet (new). Donald - Rohan Brown. Sea Lake Nandaly - Joel Donnan. St Arnaud - Torin Petrie (new). Wedderburn - Sam Barnes. Wycheproof-Narraport - Boe Bish (new).

