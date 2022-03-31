Girls take centre stage at national track and field championships

sport, local-sport, athletics, championships, girsl, centre, stage

GIRLPOWER will be on show at Friday's running of Athletics Australia's national track and field championships in Sydney. Among those competing at Olympic Park will be South Bendigo clubmates Emma Berg and Abbey Hromenko, and Bendigo Harriers' Jorja Hill, Frances Leach and Hailey Stubbs. The national open shot put champion in 2019, Emma Berg will be aiming to surpass her seed mark of 14.60m and figure in the medals race once again. The open shot put final begins at 6.20pm. Victoria's reigning open heptathlon champion, Hromenko will show her all-round skill in the opening four legs of the seven-discipline contest. Hromenko's best score in the multi-event fomat is 3835 points. The heptathlon begins with the 100m hurdles at 1.55pm and will be followed by high jump at 2.45pm, shot put at 5.15pm and 200m at 7.40pm. Finale to the heptathlon is on Saturday where Hromenko will contest long jump at 10.30am, javelin from 12.45pm, and the 800m at 4.25pm. A silver medallist in the under-15 hammer earlier in the week, Stubbs will be back to chase more success in Friday's under-17 hammer from 9am. Also in action on Friday are Jorja Hill in the under-18 javelin from 10.15am, and Frances Leach in the under-18 high jump from 11am. On Wednesday, Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers ran the under-18 1500m in 4:13.54 to be 15th fastest. Albury's Logan Sandland achieved a mark of 14.54m to be seventh in the under-18 shot put. Jake Gavriliadis from Bendigo Harriers did not start in the under-17 shot put. Action on Thursday included the under-17 1500m in which Logan Tickell from South Bendigo ran 4:18.35 to be ninth. Eaglehawk's Kye Mason was to run in the open 100m heats in the evening session. Those with links to Athletics Bendigo competing on Saturday are Harriers' Caitlin Evans, under-18 400m hurdles; Kye Mason, open 200m, and Hawks' clubmate Dude Kelly, under-18 javelin; Albury's Xavier Pitt, under-17 javelin; and Keilor St Bernard's James Woods, open pole vault.

