Agriculture Victoria is continuing to work closely with both the pig and horse industries in response to Japanese encephalitis as more establishments record cases of the virus. The organisation has confirmed that in the last week, there has been three new properties with pigs confirmed with JEV in Victoria. There are now a total of 18 properties with pig cases across the Wangaratta, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Campaspe, Gannawarra, Loddon, Greater Bendigo and Northern Grampians local government areas. MORE NEWS: Maiden Gully couple organises second rally to show support for Ukrainian families A number of suspected cases are under investigation. These detections are the result of national surveillance efforts to identify new cases and determine the extent and spread of the disease and the source of its introduction. Japanese encephalitis has also been confirmed in piggeries in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Agriculture Victoria's incident management team is working closely with industry, conducting surveillance activities and providing advice and information to farmers, livestock and horse owners. Infection is not spread directly from pigs to people, and there is no risk to humans from eating pig meat as only infected mosquitoes can spread infection. OTHER STORIES: In general, spread is through the movement of migratory water birds and through the movement of infected mosquitoes, often over long distances. Victorians are being reminded to protect themselves from mosquito bites particularly when spending time outdoors. Japanese encephalitis vaccines are recommended for people at a higher risk of exposure to the virus, such as those working with pigs. For more information about Japanese encephalitis virus and animals visit Agriculture Victoria's website agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/animal-diseases/general-livestock-diseases/japanese-encephalitis For more information about Japanese encephalitis virus and human health contact your GP or phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024, or go to health.vic.gov.au/jev Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

