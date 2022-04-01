news, local-news, news

Campaspe Shire libraries are planning to keep kids busy and entertained these school holidays with a range of free activities on offer, throughout a two-week period over Easter. During the first week, children will be able to partake in craft activities and movie afternoons plus so much more. MORE NEWS: Regional Australia Institute releases solutions for affordable and appropriate housing at Bendigo event In the second week, kids continue craft, making terracotta jugs, wind socks and gumnut mobiles. Council development general manager Paul McKenzie said it would be good to see a variety of activities and programs return to all five libraries, given the past two years of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. "The highlight of the library school holiday program is South African storyteller and musician, Valanga Khoza," he said. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council passes new cultural and diversity plan "Families can enjoy some lively singing and drumming as Valanga weaves traditional South African instruments into his storytelling." The full program across the two weeks is: Monday, April 11 Tuesday, April 12 Wednesday, April 13 Thursday, April 14 Tuesday, April 19 Wednesday, April 20 Thursday, April 21 Friday, April 22 To book, call 5481 2400, go in-person, or online at campaspe.vic.gov.au/Our-council/News-media/Latest-news/School-holiday-fun-at-your-local-library Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/be34d210-eac1-4c19-aad4-4b0a07826f20.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg