Campaspe Shire libraries are offering free activities for kids this Easter
Campaspe Shire libraries are planning to keep kids busy and entertained these school holidays with a range of free activities on offer, throughout a two-weekperiod over Easter.
During the first week, children will be able to partake in craft activities and movie afternoons plus so much more.
In the second week, kids continue craft, making terracotta jugs, wind socks and gumnut mobiles.
Council development general manager Paul McKenzie said it would be good to see a variety of activities and programs return to all five libraries, given the past two years of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The highlight of the library school holiday program is South African storyteller and musician, Valanga Khoza," he said.
"Families can enjoy some lively singing and drumming as Valanga weaves traditional South African instruments into his storytelling."
The full program across the two weeks is:
Monday, April 11
- Echuca 10.30am Toddler Rhymetime
- Echuca 2.00pm Craft, Easter hats
Tuesday, April 12
- Echuca 10.30am Craft, Wooden Bunny
- Kyabram 10.30am Storytime
- Tongala 1.00pm Craft, Easter hats
- Echuca 2.30pm Movie afternoon
- Kyabram 3.00pm Easter hats
Wednesday, April 13
- Rochester 1.00pm Musical storyteller, Valanga Khoza
- Echuca 4.00pm Musical storyteller, Valanga Khoza
Thursday, April 14
- Kyabram 10.30am Musical storyteller, Valanga Khoza
- Echuca 11.00am Baby Rhymetime
- Rushworth 2.00pm Musical storyteller, Valanga Khoza
- Echuca 2.30pm Movie afternoon
- Rochester 2.30pm Craft, Easter hats
Tuesday, April 19
- Echuca 10.30am Craft, Terracotta jugs
- Kyabram 10.30am Baby Rhymetime
- Rochester 10.30am Baby Rhymetime
- Rushworth 10.30am Storytime
- Kyabram 1.00pm Craft, Terracotta jugs
- Echuca 2.30pm Movie afternoon
- Rochester 3.00pm Craft, Foil art, 5 years old+
Wednesday, April 20
- Echuca 1.00pm Craft, Wind socks, 5 years old+
- Rochester 3.00pm Craft, Terracotta jugs
Thursday, April 21
- Tongala 10.30am Craft, Terracotta jugs
- Echuca 11.00am Baby Rhymetime
- Rushworth 1.30pm Craft, Terracotta jugs
- Echuca 2.00pm Craft, Gumnuts mobile
- Kyabram 3.30pm Craft, Foil Art, 5 years old+
Friday, April 22
- Rochester 10.00am Rhymetime
- Echuca 10.30am Storytime
- Echuca 2.30pm Movie afternoon
To book, call 5481 2400, go in-person, or online at campaspe.vic.gov.au/Our-council/News-media/Latest-news/School-holiday-fun-at-your-local-library
