North West Lightning start season on the road against Mornington

Bendigo-based club North West Lightning Hockey will launch into the 2022 season this weekend with a series of away matches against Mornington Peninsula. Lightning heads into the Hockey Victoria Vic League 1 season on the back of a strong pre-season which has included the recruitment of several new players across the club's four senior teams. NWL president Ross Evans said the club's squads were primed to be competitive during the 2022 season. "In our women's team we lost a few of our better players but also been fortunate to lock in some new recruits," Evans said. "They will be coached by the same line up of coaches that we had in 2021 and overall we're hoping to be playing at around the same level." Evans was also pleased to see female junior players from last year's under-16 team now start filtering through to the senior squad. "Some of the girls have the opportunity to progress to the senior team which is testament to the solid pathways we have in place as as club," he said. Sport news: The men's teams have a new coaching group, which includes Evans at the helm of the reserves. "Numbers have been really good at training and we've picked up some new players with plenty of experience," Evans said. "Our men's teams are definitely looking more bullish than we were this time last year." Evans said all aspects of the club we're heading in the right direction for another year of consistent growth and development both on and off the pitch. "We've been establishing elements such as overall wider club-level goals all the way through to behavioural standards that we want to see implement across the whole club," he said. "It's been nice to see some younger members in their mid-20s take on committee roles which has brought new enthusiasm to the club." Round one of the Hockey Victoria Vic League 1 commences this Saturday April 2. Men's games: Firsts: 12:30pm Reserves: 2pm Women's games: Firsts: 12:30pm Reserves: 2pm Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

