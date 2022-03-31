Thompson leads Axedale club championships | Golf Results

news, local-news,

The pointy end of club championships swings into action this Saturday at Axedale. In the men's competition Reece Thompson heads into the final round of the nett event with a two-stroke buffer over Jamie Kinkade, meanwhile Ruth Iser and Mandy Hamilton are tied at the top in the women's tournament. Men: A-Grade: D. Osborne (19) 40, I. Martin (18) 40, M. Skahill (18) 39, R. Taylor (14) 38 B-Grade: B. Fry (32) 41, K. Crawford (20) 39, C. Cowled (28) 38, G. Robinson (34) 37 Placings: D. Higham (21) 37, K. Moore (25) 35, S. Lee (8) 35, R. Manley (22) 35 NTP: S. O'Bree (1st), T. Gundry (1st), D. Baillie (3rd second shot), P. Pannell (3rd second shot), N. Holmes (6th), R. Taylor (18th), E. Rogers (18th) Women (Nine-Hole): Overall: S. Gamble (25) 23, R. Winther (25) 18, C. Harrison (11) 18 Men (Nett): A-Grade: R. Threlfall (13) 66, P. Hoskin (9) 67, W. Pollock (12) 70, O. Stuart (10) 70 B-Grade: T. Holmes (15) 68, R. Jacobs (17) 70, S. Jeffrey (16) 71, R. Murrell (18) 71 C-Grade: G. Waldron (29) 67, R. Wagstaff (34) 68, N. Warfe (23) 69, J. Stanley (31) 73 Placings: R. Thompson (3) 71, P. Pyke (12) 71, P. Pannell (20) 71, S. Lee (9) 71, J. Shrimpton (12) 71 Women: (Nett): A-Grade: J. Walklate (16) 71, M. Hamilton (16) 72, D. Kesper (32) 75 NTP: L. Johnstone (1st), D. Curran (1st), G. Lane (3rd second shot), R. Wagstaff (3rd second shot), P. Watson (6th), T. Gundry (16th), M. Kettle (18th), M. Pitts (18th second shot) Club Championship Leaderboard: Men: Women: Sport news: Women: Winner: S. Coghill 111-32-79 (Brooch Qualifier) Runner-up: H. Hayes 114-34-80 NTP: F. Newlan (1st), J. Drummond (16th) Men: Winner: C. Veldman (24) 36 Runner-up: W. Ford (26) 35 Placings: L. Forster (26) 34, J. McLoughlin (19) 33, A. Brown (22) 33 NTP: C. Hilson (16th) A-Grade: M. Bailey (27) 35. L. Raftery (15) 34 c/b B-Grade: J. Kofoed (46) 49. J. Knight (34) 43 NTP: 5th- A. J. Goode. B. J. Knight. 16th- J. Aldridge. 17th- M. McLeod Winners: C. Batty/L. Robertson 64 Runners-up: S. Thorpe/ P. Fletcher 63 NTP: 12th A: S Rothacker B: J Kofoed. 16th- L. Robertson. 17th- S. Spath Nine-Hole: J. Knight 10 Winners: B. Gardner/D. Murphy 46 Runners-up: G. Dawson/B. Watts 45 c/b Overall: E. Coombs (24) 41 c/b, J. Petri (14) 41, M. Hafkamp (-1) 38, J. Sharples (1) 36 c/b, J. Berry (3) 36 c/b Men (Nett): A-Grade: D. Birt (10) 68, R. Champion (8) 68, M. Bamford (7) 69 B-Grade: R. Rimmer (14) 67, R. Gill (18) 69, M. McIntosh (14) 70 C-Grade: J. Anderton (23) 65, P. Gamble (20) 66, M. Schilling (24) 67 NTP: I. Kellett (7th), J. Evans (3rd), J. Kerr (11th), D. Bath (16th), M. Dieter Zentgraf (8th), B. Tatt (Super Pin A) Women: (Stableford) A-Grade: S. Bullows (25) 34, J. Gunn (22) 33 B-Grade: J. Farrell (31) 30, K. Carmichael (33) 27 NTP: J. Roberts (3rd) Please submit results to anthony.pinda@bendigoadvertiser.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/5e426801-06fb-4047-891c-e4460999e67c.jpg/r0_173_4838_2906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg