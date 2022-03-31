Thompson leads Axedale club championships | Golf Results
The pointy end of club championships swings into action this Saturday at Axedale.
In the men's competition Reece Thompson heads into the final round of the nett event with a two-stroke buffer over Jamie Kinkade, meanwhile Ruth Iser and Mandy Hamilton are tied at the top in the women's tournament.
Axedale
- Wednesday Thursday 24 (Stableford)
Men:
A-Grade: D. Osborne (19) 40, I. Martin (18) 40, M. Skahill (18) 39, R. Taylor (14) 38
B-Grade: B. Fry (32) 41, K. Crawford (20) 39, C. Cowled (28) 38, G. Robinson (34) 37
Placings: D. Higham (21) 37, K. Moore (25) 35, S. Lee (8) 35, R. Manley (22) 35
NTP: S. O'Bree (1st), T. Gundry (1st), D. Baillie (3rd second shot), P. Pannell (3rd second shot), N. Holmes (6th), R. Taylor (18th), E. Rogers (18th)
- Friday March 25 (Stableford)
Women (Nine-Hole):
Overall: S. Gamble (25) 23, R. Winther (25) 18, C. Harrison (11) 18
- Saturday March 26 (R2 Club Championships/Stroke)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: R. Threlfall (13) 66, P. Hoskin (9) 67, W. Pollock (12) 70, O. Stuart (10) 70
B-Grade: T. Holmes (15) 68, R. Jacobs (17) 70, S. Jeffrey (16) 71, R. Murrell (18) 71
C-Grade: G. Waldron (29) 67, R. Wagstaff (34) 68, N. Warfe (23) 69, J. Stanley (31) 73
Placings: R. Thompson (3) 71, P. Pyke (12) 71, P. Pannell (20) 71, S. Lee (9) 71, J. Shrimpton (12) 71
Women: (Nett):
A-Grade: J. Walklate (16) 71, M. Hamilton (16) 72, D. Kesper (32) 75
NTP: L. Johnstone (1st), D. Curran (1st), G. Lane (3rd second shot), R. Wagstaff (3rd second shot), P. Watson (6th), T. Gundry (16th), M. Kettle (18th), M. Pitts (18th second shot)
Club Championship Leaderboard:
Men:
- R. Thompson 150
- J. Kinkade 152
- S.King 159
- A. Schaeche 160
- S. Lee 161
- F. Kath 161
Women:
- R. Iser 178
- M. Hamilton 178
- K. Scales 187
- T. Shanahan 198
Sport news:
Marong
- Tuesday March 22 (R1 Brooch Qualifier and Agg Putts/Stroke)
Women:
Winner: S. Coghill 111-32-79 (Brooch Qualifier)
Runner-up: H. Hayes 114-34-80
NTP: F. Newlan (1st), J. Drummond (16th)
- Saturday March 26 (Stableford)
Men:
Winner: C. Veldman (24) 36
Runner-up: W. Ford (26) 35
Placings: L. Forster (26) 34, J. McLoughlin (19) 33, A. Brown (22) 33
NTP: C. Hilson (16th)
Bendigo
- Tuesday March 22 (Stableford)
A-Grade: M. Bailey (27) 35. L. Raftery (15) 34 c/b
B-Grade: J. Kofoed (46) 49. J. Knight (34) 43
NTP: 5th- A. J. Goode. B. J. Knight. 16th- J. Aldridge. 17th- M. McLeod
- Thursday March 24 (Stableford Multiplier)
Winners: C. Batty/L. Robertson 64
Runners-up: S. Thorpe/ P. Fletcher 63
NTP: 12th A: S Rothacker B: J Kofoed. 16th- L. Robertson. 17th- S. Spath
Nine-Hole: J. Knight 10
Neangar
- Saturday March 26 (4BBB Stableford)
Winners: B. Gardner/D. Murphy 46
Runners-up: G. Dawson/B. Watts 45 c/b
- Sunday March 27 (Stableford)
Overall: E. Coombs (24) 41 c/b, J. Petri (14) 41, M. Hafkamp (-1) 38, J. Sharples (1) 36 c/b, J. Berry (3) 36 c/b
Belvoir
- Saturday March 26(R2 Club Championships/Stroke/Stableford)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: D. Birt (10) 68, R. Champion (8) 68, M. Bamford (7) 69
B-Grade: R. Rimmer (14) 67, R. Gill (18) 69, M. McIntosh (14) 70
C-Grade: J. Anderton (23) 65, P. Gamble (20) 66, M. Schilling (24) 67
NTP: I. Kellett (7th), J. Evans (3rd), J. Kerr (11th), D. Bath (16th), M. Dieter Zentgraf (8th), B. Tatt (Super Pin A)
Women: (Stableford)
A-Grade: S. Bullows (25) 34, J. Gunn (22) 33
B-Grade: J. Farrell (31) 30, K. Carmichael (33) 27
NTP: J. Roberts (3rd)
Please submit results to anthony.pinda@bendigoadvertiser.com.au
