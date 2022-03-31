news, local-news, news, campaspe, shire, council, echuca, waste, camping, skip bins

In partnership with Parks Victoria, Campaspe Shire Council's camper's waste initiative will return for the Easter break. Across the Christmas holiday period, eight 'camper's waste only' skip bins were placed at Echuca East Boat Ramp, Torrumbarry Roadhouse, Gunbower Recreation Reserve, Victoria Park and O'Dwyer Road in Wharparilla. Acting Community general manager Kate Lemon said the camper's waste skips will return to these same locations. MORE NEWS: Regional Australia Institute releases solutions for affordable and appropriate housing at Bendigo event "The recent distribution of skip bins was successful in keeping a whopping 60 tonnes of waste out of our waterways, roadsides, and bushland," she said. "If this massive volume of waste is compared to our 140 litre wheelie bins, the waste collected during this period equates to filling 6,300 wheelie bins. "The skips were emptied 27 times in total, with an approximate cost of $28,500 to the community." From the start of the Easter week to the end of April, the skip bins will be provided for all campers taking a break over Easter. OTHER STORIES: Ms Lemon emphasised the skips were not to be used for residential waste. "By providing campers with a place to dispose of their rubbish, we are significantly reducing the chance of rubbish being dumped on our doorstep," she said. "Not only does dumping have extensive impacts on our environment and our wildlife, but the cost to remove dumped waste is unsustainable. "With the amount of waste collected over Christmas, we can expect similar numbers this time around. MORE NEWS: Greater Bendigo vaccination rates continue to rise as residents get ready for fourth dose "We encourage all campers to do the right thing and utilise the skip bins for their proper purpose. Waste must always be placed inside the skip bin, not next to or around." Locals and visitors can also access council's Resource Recovery Centres to dispose of various waste, which should be used when skip bins are full. The centre locations and opening hours can be found on council's website at campaspe.vic.gov.au/Our-services/Waste-recycling/Resource-recovery-centre-locations-hours To report dumped rubbish in bushland, contact Parks Victoria on 131 963.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/3bf46ebc-c0d8-45dc-9de1-0796c5e25366.jpg/r0_25_1018_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg