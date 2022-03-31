Bendigo basketball juniors selected for elite regional skills academy

news, local-news,

A contingent of junior Bendigo basketballers have been chosen to participate in a regional skills development program. Basketball Victoria has invited the under-14 players to attend this year's Regional Academy program where they will undertake elite training under high-performance coaches. In total 556 players from 10 different regional centres have been selected for the 20-week program that will form the basis for team selections for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup and Southern Cross Challenge. Part of the selection process for the Regional Academy involved putting on top efforts at the recent Under-14 Country Skills Days. Sport news: BV high performances and pathways coordinator - country Craig Hockley thanked everyone for attending the earlier skills day camp. "We want to thank everyone who took part in the Under-14 Skills Days as well as those players who were selected for the Regional Basketball Academy," he said. "Our players continue to impress at this age group and we look forward to seeing them take their places in the academy." The program will see the athletes enhance their individual and team skills at regular sessions at their home association. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/eddb22ad-47e2-41c9-85e7-3cd17c22e439.jpg/r97_107_1102_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg