DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 1 Under Offer AGENT: Gavin Butler Real Estate PHONE: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766 Hooray for this Spring Gully home that combines easy living with exceptional styling and fabulous enviro-friendly features. Built in 2019, the home is designed for solar passivity which brings energy efficiency as well as reducing your footprint on the environment. Among the green features are double glazing, superior insulation and an 18-panel solar system. Measuring 7.7 x 6.6 metres, the open-concept living zone is among the most generous. It's burnished concrete flooring is self-insulating and so easy to clean. Making its own stylish statement is the kitchen with its woodgrain island and tangerine splashback. Induction cooktop, user-friendly wall oven, soft-close hardware, dishwasher and task light are more kitchen features. Further extras include walk-in storage, powder room, fitted robes, wood fire and economical reverse-cycle airconditioning. The home is on a landscaped allotment measuring about 817 square metres with peaceful outdoor living, rainwater storage, irrigation system, single garage and a tool shed. Moments from Spring Gully General Store, pony club, primary school, bus depot, sports complex and bush tracks. Minutes from the city centre, La Trobe University and Bendigo South East College. Visit www.gavinbutler.com.au and follow the links to Spring Gully. See the map, floor plans and photo gallery. Check-out the divine colour scheme and look for little surprises like the bathroom shutter. It's new on the market, contact Gavin to arrange your private inspection. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

