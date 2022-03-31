news, property, 2 Gumnut Rise, Strathdale, Bendigo, central Victoria, four bedrooms, 883sqm, Ray White Bendigo, swimming pool

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $900,000 - $980,000 AGENT: Ray White Bendigo PHONE: Matt Connolly on 0419 369 844 Strathdale is the leafy setting for this entertainer's delight with resort-style outdoor living complete with in-ground swimming pool. The shade sail, lush lawn and spacious brick-paved patio create the perfect place to entertain. It's twice as nice inside with three lovely living zones as well as open-concept kitchen and a space for family dining. Sales associate Matt Connolly of Ray White Bendigo said the home has been thoughtfully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. "Whether you're a growing family or professional couple, this home is all about luxury and ease of living." Very elegant is the home's main bedroom suite with its beautiful bay window as well as ensuite and walk-in dressing. In the children's wing you'll find three bedrooms, fitted robes, family bathroom and easy access to a versatile living space. The sparkling white kitchen has stone benchtops, stainless steel dishwasher, 900mm-wide cooker, breakfast bar, abundant storage and (the new must-have) stylish undermount extraction fan. More features in this immaculate home are walk-in shower, pristine laundry, ducted cooling, central heating and ceiling fans. Land size is about 883 square metres and the double auto-garage has drive-through access. The lovely manicured gardens are a credit to the owners and the storage shed has ample space for tools and equipment. Quality you can see, a lifestyle you can easily imagine with nearby retail outlets, cafes, parks, reservoir and natural bush. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

