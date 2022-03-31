news, property, 68 Mill Street, Strathdale, Bendigo, central Victoria, outdoor living, four bedrooms, 1600sqm

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4 Expressions of interest close Thursday 14 April at 12pm AGENT: Tweed Sutherland First National PHONE: Darryn O'Keefe on 0418 509 563 INSPECT: By appointment Nestled on prestigious McIvor Hill, this craftsman built home is a sophisticated and outstandingly spacious haven, set on a generous 1636 square metre allotment. This is an alluring property. It has an elegant porte-cochere style driveway to the double front entry, while inside, the palatial aspects begin with a wide gallery hallway to where you can showcase your art collection. The sumptuous main bedroom has built-in robes and a luxurious ensuite bathroom featuring ceramic floor/wall tiling, double in situ shower, twin vanity basins, and a linen closet. This area of the home also hosts a parent's retreat for some quiet time if needed. Across the hallway, an equally large guest suite has built-in robes and direct access to the two-way bathroom, while the third bedroom includes more robes and the versatile fourth bedroom doubles as a study/home office with built-in cabinetry. You will appreciate the grand-scale living and entertaining in the expansive open-style kitchen, dining and living area, which connects seamlessly to a covered deck with an outdoor kitchen, with views over the manicured rear gardens. Gourmet catering will be second nature to gracious hosts in the light-filled, north facing kitchen. It's amply equipped with a benchmark island bench for casual dining, while the butler's pantry easily accommodates a dishwasher, overhead shelving, benches, cupboards and your big refrigerator. The dining can seat a crowd when the occasion calls, while the adjoining living area boasts a built-in wall unit. The storage-rich laundry includes a sewing desk with a roll-top cover, plenty of bench space and a Robinhood ironing centre. Enjoy leisurely brunches or full-scale entertaining on the elevated, covered deck with a cooling ceiling fan, natural gas barbecue, sink and cabinetry. Electronic side gates admit vehicles to the bitumen driveway leading to an oversized double carport and double garage. The garage does double duty as a studio/children's playroom/rumpus/mancave or workshop - your choice. Lose yourself in the much-loved manicured garden, filling the rear of the block with its pebbled pathways, low shrubbery, tall conifers and vine-covered arbours, which provide a quiet sanctuary from the heat or the stresses of daily life. Notable extras include zoned reverse cycle ducted heating and cooling, rainwater tanks and sprinkler systems. The superb design and generous dimensions of this property combined with proximity to Bendigo CBD, make it a must-see for entertainers, professionals or retirees.Your private paradise awaits you. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

