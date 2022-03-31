community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, talbot

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Enjoy your Saturday at the Rotary Park lake with the Kangaroo Flat Handmade Market. This family friendly, community event is back and will feature over 40 stalls. There will be an amazing range of talent, including jewellery, soaps, woodwork items, candles, indoor and outdoor art, food stalls and much more. Come for lunch, take in the view of the lake and purchase a unique, handmade item at this market. Dogs welcome. For further information, click here. Where: Rotary Park, opposite APCO, High Street, Kangaroo Flat. When: Saturday, April 2, 9am to 2pm. In conjunction with the Bendigo Pride Festival, this market will feature a collection of unique products all in a welcoming space. There will be local artists, creators and allies supporting small business owners right in the heart of Bendigo. For more information, click here. Where: Bendigo Library Gardens, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 2, 11am to 4pm. The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly market with a community atmosphere that is open nearly every Sunday. The market features something for everyone. There will be plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, April 3, from 8.30am. The Castlemaine Farmers Market has the freshest produce available in the local region. This market is the only accredited farmers market in Mt Alexander Shire and celebrates growers, makers and farmers. There will be fruits and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams, preserves; wine and beer, plants, livestock and much, more. Where: Western Reserve, Castlemaine. When: First Sunday of the month, April 3, 8am to 1pm. Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

