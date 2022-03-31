community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, festival, community, show

Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: POETRY MERRY-GO-ROUND To celebrate International Poetry Month, Brenda Stevens-Chambers Convenor U3A 'Appreciating Poetry' and members will be reading personal masterpieces. Please join us for a romantic and humorous hour of poetic brilliance by some of Bendigo's finest poets. Everyone is welcome and a free afternoon tea is provided. Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, April 7, 2pm to 3pm. BENDIGO PRO RODEO Hosted by M5 Rodeo Promotions, this event will have you on the edge of your seat with entertainment. This Saturday event will feature cow kids hour, junior Pro Rodeo, amusements, stalls and displays, various foods, a bar and live music. For more information and to book tickets, click here. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 2, from 3pm. BENDIGO RECORD FAIR Running since 2014, The Bendigo Record Fair brings vinyl traders together from all over Victoria and Sydney. This event will feature 27 tables with crates of records, CDs, merchandise and more. There will also be around 15,000 records to search through. Doors open from 10am, $5 entry. Early bird entry from 9am ($10 entry). For further information, click here. Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo. When: Sunday, April 3, 10am to 4pm. LIONS CLUB SWAP MEET The Castlemaine Lions Club Swap Meet is one of the biggest one-day events in the local region. This event will feature about 600 sites with vintage car parts, collectables and more. There will also be catering on site. For further information, click here. Where: Castlemaine Camp Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, April 3, 6am to 3pm. DAD AND BABY SESSIONS The City of Greater Bendigo Maternal and Child Health Sleep and Settling program offers free sessions for families either online or face to face for babies aged: Newborn (0-3months), Baby (6-12months) or Toddlers (18-24months). There will also be a Dad and Baby night. This session is free, will run once a month on a Wednesday evening and welcomes dads with a child between the age of two weeks and two years. Dad's are welcome to bring along their baby or come on their own. Meal provided at no cost. The sessions covers sleep/settling support, the positive impacts dads have on their family, wellbeing and bonding with baby. Further information, contact: sleepandsettling@bendigo.vic.gov.au or click here. Where: Bendigo Tennis Association, Nolan Street, Bendigo. When: Monthly Wednesday sessions, 6pm to 8pm. BENDIGO CHORALE Bendigo Chorale is a four part community choir that has been part of the local arts scene for 65 years. The choir has not been able to perform for the last two years due to COVID-19 but are ready to return to the stage with Viva La Musica. There will be performances of Italian opera choruses, contemporary choral composers (featuring the theme Adiemus from the movie "Lord of the Rings " by Karl Jenkins), traditional songs, American standards and musical theatre. There will also be classical music pieces performed by a string ensemble from Melbourne and a solo organist. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adults $25, concession $20, students $15, children 12 and under free entry. Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 2, 5pm. RHYTHMS IN THE RED GUMS In support of The Thin Green Line Foundation and their work with Indigenous women rangers, John Butler will be performing in Harcourt this weekend. The internationally famed artist will be joined by brother-in-law Nicky Bomba, wife Danielle Caruana and good mate Dingo Spender of Mama Kin Spender, as well as by Jess Ribeiro, Marty Williams and Carissa Nyalu. This event will have families and friends relaxing under the gumtrees at the Harcourt Valley Winery, all while enjoying great Australian music. Monies raised from this event will support Indigenous women rangers in the Kimberley, Western Desert and Far North. The Thin Green Line Foundation supports rangers in nearly 60 countries worldwide. For more information on the foundation, click here. For tickets to the event, click here. Where: Harcourt Valley Winery, Harmony Way, Harcourt. When: Saturday, April 2, gates open 11am, welcome to Dja Dja Wurrung Country at 11.30am. OPEN GARDEN SCULPTURE EXHIBITION Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition. Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley. This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale. Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com. Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry). For more information and to book, click here. Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange. When: Open weekends, April 2 to May 8 (closed over Easter), 10am to 4pm. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. WINEMAKERS FESTIVAL Take a trip into Bendigo's scenic Rosalind Park this weekend for the Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival. This event will feature wine, food and entertainment right in the heart of Bendigo. Saturday will feature the over 18s event with Sunday playing host to a family day. There will be white, red, rose and sparkling wines on offer, music curated by the Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival team and more. Tickets, Saturday general admission is $65. Tickets must be pre-booked. Sunday general admission is $55, children under 18 free entry. Sunday Masterclass (an add on to your Sunday entry): $25 per person, sessions times are 12pm and 1.30pm. To book, click here. Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo. When: Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, 11am to 4pm. OPEN GARDENS FESTIVAL The Girgarre and Surrounds Open Gardens Festival will feature this weekend with gardens open to the public, an array of artists, musicians, demonstrations, a high tea and much more. There will be open gardens at Gargarro Green Thumbs Nursery, The Community Cottage 'Butterfly Garden', Bonshaw Estate and many more. All funds from the event will go to Girgarre's Community Car and Friends of Gargarro Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $20 (inclusive of all gardens, entertainment and high tea). A barbecue is available on the day. Contact Loraine for more information 03 5854 6236. Where: Various locations in Girgarre. When: Sunday, April 3, 10am to 4pm. PRIDE FESTIVAL The Bendigo Pride Festival is a community run event that celebrates diversity within the Greater Bendigo region with a focus on the LGBTIQA+ communities. This festival will feature performances, exhibitions, parties and much more. For further information, click here. This Sunday will feature the opening weekend of the Pride Festival in Rosalind Park. There will be musicians, drag acts, face painting, games, a Tai Chi class, juggling workshop and the inaugural Thorne Harbour Health Dog Show. This event will be on from 10am to 4pm. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, April 3. PYRENEES UNEARTHED FESTIVAL The Pyrenees Grapegrowers and Winemakers are excited to be welcoming food and wine lovers back to the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival. This event will showcase 21 of the Pyrenees and Grampians regions' wine producers. The event provides an opportunity for festival goers to enjoy the best wines of Western Victoria, discovering some new favourites from many lesser-known producers alongside the regions' most famous brands. There will also be local beer, cider and gin will also be on offer, local food and produce will enable guests to sample a diverse range of Western Victoria's flavours, live music and entertainment. The festival is proudly all-ages and a range of free childrens' activities are on offer for families, including a pop-up pottery workshop from the Lexton Pottery. Tickets are limited to 1,200 patrons and after a sold-out event in 2021 event organisers encourage those planning to attend to secure their tickets in order to avoid missing out. Tickets will be available on the day pending availability. Final release adult tickets are on sale now and entry is free for children under sixteen years of age - visit www.pyreneesunearthedfestival.com.au for more information and to purchase event tickets and bus passes. Final Release Adult Tickets - $75 + booking fee Children Under 16 - Free (must be accompanied by an adult) Where: Avoca River Flat, Dundas Street, Avoca. When: Saturday, April 9, 11am to 5pm. EASTER FAIR Preparations are underway for the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. Held over the Easter long weekend, there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be family-friendly entertainment, stage shows, activities, live music and the Vision Australia Easter Egg hunt. There will also be the Bendigo TAFE Carnival and the Rotary Market. The Awakening of the Dragon will feature dances, drums and Lion Teams. There will also be the Sherridon Homes Torchlight Procession on Sunday along with the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade on Easter Monday, featuring Dai Gum Loong, the world's longest Imperial Dragon. Full program is available to read here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/b26d580a-e771-472b-b060-a8ea0c4d75c3.jpg/r0_511_5184_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg