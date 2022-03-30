news, local-news, news, water, central victoria, Goulburn-Murray Water, customers, winter

Goulburn-Murray Water is encouraging gravity irrigation and domestic and stock customers to plan for their winter water needs before the end of the season. The irrigation season ends on May 15 and during the three-month draw-down, GMW cannot guarantee customers will have access to water from the channel network for domestic, stock or irrigation purposes due to channel maintenance requirements. "During the irrigation off-season, we lower and dewater channels to enable the crucial maintenance of our channel network, including channel remediation, removal of silt and weeds to improve water delivery during the irrigation season," GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said. MORE NEWS: Sebastian man accused of driving the ute involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist on Saturday will face court in September "This means that your channel could be drawn down at any point during the winter period, so customers will need to make alternative arrangements for water supply during the non- irrigation period, such as filling their tanks and dams before May 15 to secure their winter water." For more information, phone the GMW Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357 and they will connect you to your local Customer Service Management team. You can also visit the website at g-mwater.com.au/customer-services/planned-maintenance-and-outages Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/8c88b7a2-fb61-4cac-8579-316036198120.jpg/r0_98_1920_1183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg