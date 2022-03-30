news, local-news,

The CFA was called to an illegal burn off around 7.20pm on Tuesday night in Clunes, with the incident resulting in a minor injury to a firefighter and another man being taken to hospital. The Advertiser understands police apprehended a man at the property, who was taken to hospital for assessment. A spokesperson for the CFA said firefighters were supported by Victoria Police at the scene. "CFA was notified to reports of an illegal burn off during FDP at 19:22 last night, Tuesday 29 March," the spokesperson said. MORE NEWS: "Four trucks and volunteer crews from Clunes, Creswick and Ullina responded, supported by VicPol". "The incident was declared under control at 20:31, with crews remaining on scene mopping up". "The only injury sustained by a CFA member during the course of normal firefighting operations, was a minor leg injury." "He was treated by AV on scene and later transported to hospital." READ MORE: Bendigo Advertiser to launch new podcast series The CFA denied reports on social media about firefighters being forced to flee the scene and await police assistance. A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria confirmed they were called to the scene. "AV was called to a report of an incident at approx. 8.40pm last night," the spokesperson said. "One person was taken to a local hospital." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/f0aad25f-dd83-4872-bdd5-14a8b6284826.jpg/r0_224_4450_2738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg