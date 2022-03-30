Kyneton's Hayden Walsh humbled by life story told in new book

news, local-news, kyneton, hayden, walsh, karen, osullivan, new, book, if i cna you can

KYNETON'S Hayden Walsh says he is humbled to have had his life story published in a new book and hopes it will be an inspirational to all those who read it. Written by former Kyneton Football-Netball Club president Karen O'Sullivan, the book "If I can, you can" tells the story of Walsh's life and living with cerebral palsy. Walsh, 31, is well known within the BFNL having been Kyneton's senior timekeeper since 2014, while he was also instrumental in the formation of the Tigers' first all-abilities team that joined the FIDA competition last year. "It's very humbling to have the book written by Karen and I'm really excited by the opportunity to be a face for little kids with cerebral palsy," Walsh said on Wednesday. READ MORE: Catch up on the latest 2022 football-netball season previews "The big message out of the book is there is always light at the end of the tunnel and for those young people with cerebral palsy that they can achieve their goals. "I know there's a lot of hard work at the start... a lot of operations and physio, but if you put your mind to it you can have a family, a good education and succeed in life. "Karen has done a really good job of my story in going right back to when I first started at the Royal Childrens Hospital when I was 18 months old, through to when I was at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and now to where I am today." A fanatical Collingwood supporter, Walsh says it's a thrill to have the foreword to the book written by former Magpies' coach and player Nathan Buckley. "A triumph of will, a celebration of determination and an inspiring example of thinking without limits are the chords of Hayden's tune," Buckley wrote. Walsh first met Buckley when he was eight-years-old. "I'm so grateful that Nathan thinks so highly of me after my grandparents wrote to the Collingwood footy club when I was eight-years-old getting ready for my major surgery to allow me to walk and we've been crossing paths ever since," Walsh said. "I'm a big Collingwood supporter and I obviously love my Kyneton Tigers as well and really want to see a flag." Walsh lives in Kyneton with his partner Yessah and together they have a three-year-old daughter Shanaya. As well as a stint as Kyneton president in 2018, author O'Sullivan is a former radio and TV journalist. "I have always loved telling stories and luckily when I asked Hayden if I could write his biography he said yes," Karen said. "I've always wanted to write a book and I hope this is the first of many." A second launch of "If I can, you can" will be held at the Kyneton Hotel this Friday from 5.30pm. The book will be available at the launch, as well as at Aesop's Attic Bookstore Kyneton or online at www.icoe.com.au/ and Amazon books. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

