Seymour in Victorian squad of 14 for Sheffield Shield final at WACA

BENDIGO'S James Seymour is in Victoria's squad of 14 for the Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia starting at the WACA on Thursday. Opening batsman Seymour has played four Shield games for Victoria this season and scored 194 runs at an average of 24.2, with his highlight innings a knock of 105 against New South Wales at the MCG in November. The Victorian squad includes the additions of Australian Test squad members Scott Boland and Marcus Harris, who have recently returned from Australia's tour of Pakistan. READ MORE: "It was a good reward for all the hard work I've put in over a long period of time": James Seymour on his Victorian century However, opening batsman Harris has been ruled out of the final after testing positive to COVID. Victoria will be competing in its sixth Sheffield Shield final in the past seasons having last won the title in 2018-19, while Western Australia hasn't won since 1998-99. Victorian squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris (ruled out), Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Jono Merlo, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland. READ MORE: James Seymour hungry for more after first taste of Sheffield Shield Meanwhile, former BDCA cricketers Brayden Stepien (White Hills) and Xavier Crone (Strathfieldsaye) have helped Carlton advance to this weekend's Premier Cricket grand final. The Blues (6-270) beat St Kilda (184) by 86 runs in their preliminary final last Saturday. Batting at No.3, Stepien made 33 off 32 balls, while paceman Crone snared 1-18 off six overs. Carlton will play Casey-South Melbourne at the Albert Ground in the grand final from 10.30am this Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

