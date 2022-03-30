Melbourne Swimming Club Bendigo squad combine for seven medals at titles

sport, local-sport, melbourne, swimming, club, bendigo, squad, three, medals, tatiles

THREE swimmers representing the Melbourne Swimming Club Bendigo squad have combined for seven medals at the recent Victorian Age Championships. Grace Dobie (12-year girls), Nicholas Kearns (14-year boys) and Emily Kearns (16-year girls) represented the newly-formed squad, which was established six months ago and is coached by Matthew Kearns. The squad enjoyed a successful meet at the Victorian Age Championships, with Dobie winning a trifecta of gold medals in backstroke events. Dobie won gold in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke in the 12-year girls to become a triple state champion. Nicholas Kearns won a pair of bronze medals in 14-year boys freestyle events over 50m and 100m to follow on from the silver he won in the 50m freestyle at the Victorian Sprint Championships in January. Kearns was also recently crowned the Loddon Mallee School Sports swimmer of the meet, winning the Arthur Swan Medal and setting two Loddon Mallee records in the 100m and 200m freestyle. And Emily Kearns won silver in the 16-year girls 200m backstroke and 100m backstroke, following on from the silver she won in the 50m backstroke at the Victorian Sprint Championships earlier in the year. "The squad has had a dream start since its concept and has been in great form picking up medals at the highest Victorian level headlined by Grace Dobie becoming a three-time state age champion," coach Kearns said this week. "Nicholas Kearns has improved sharply this year at his new club picking up his first state level medals and also winning the prestigious Arthur Swan Medal for the swimmer of the meet at the Loddon Mallee School Sports, which was a great achievement. "And Emily Kearns continued her consistent run at state level with multiple medals." The squad's focus will now shift to the Australian Age Championships to be held in April and the Australian Swimming Championships in May. Both meetings will be held in Adelaide.

