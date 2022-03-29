Bendigo cyclists secure medals at Track National Championships

news, local-news,

Bendigo and District Cycling Club riders are in the midst of a medal haul at the 2022 Track National Championships in Brisbane. A star performance from rising star Blake Agnoletto on Sunday paved the way for the 19-year-old Team Victoria rider to secure gold in the elite men's team pursuit (4000m) alongside Graeme Frislie, Henry Dietze, Jackson Hribar and Jordan Villani. Earlier in the week Agnoletto just missed out on a third-place podium finish in the elite men's point race as he was just edged out by NSW rider Rohan Haydon-Smith who secured double points on the last sprint to clinch bronze. Related: Blake Agnoletto secures silver in the iconic Austral Wheelrace Alessia McCaig has also secured medals at track nationals with an impressive third-place finish (12.11) in the elite women's sprint from NSW rider Kalinda Robinson. It was McCaig's second medal at nationals having already secured a silver days earlier in the women's kierin final. McCaig finished second behind Kristina Clonan (QLD) - with Jacqui Mengler-Mohr taking bronze. BDCC rider Ned Pollard teamed up with Castlemaine's Jade Maddern and Sam Gallagher to snag the bronze medal (44.967) in the elite men's team sprint. The Victorian trio went head-to-head against Queensland in the bronze medal three-lap final held over 750m. Sport news: Several of the BDCC's juniors also secured medals during the earlier stages of the week-long event at the Anna Meares Velodrome. Haylee Jack, Lucy Hall and Amy Masters took out silver in the under-17 girls team sprint (54.672 +2.70) behind race winners NSW. Nate Hadden teamed up with Dylan Proctor-Parker in the junior men's madison final with the duo taking silver on 29 points. Fellow BDCC rider Angus Gill, who was also in the event, finished third alongside Logan Taplin. Lilyth Jones also found success in the junior women's point race with a strong performance to secure bronze on six points, 11 behind overall winner Nicole Duncan. Other results include Madeline Douglas (6th) in the junior women's under-15 time trial, Haylee Jack (5th) in the junior women's kierin and Lilyth Jones (5th) in the junior women's under-17 scratch race. BDCC spokesman Darren Casey said all of the riders had put on top efforts against the best competitors from across the country. "This has been a great start to track nationals for the club, especially for our senior riders Blake and Alessia," he said. "Both have been sensational so far this year and showing great form." Casey said all of the riders Bendigo had "stepped-up" to secure medals and top results. Majority of the elite events conclude on Wednesday night which is then followed by masters racing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

