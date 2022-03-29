Treasurer confirms fuel relief in federal budget

news, local-news, news, fuel, budget, 2022, scott morrison, treasury, money

TREASURER Josh Frydenberg has confirmed Tuesday night's budget will include "temporary and targeted" cuts to the fuel excise. Despite remaining tight-lipped on the issue until this week, in Tuesday morning's pre-budget parliamentary speech Mr Frydenberg indicated fuel relief was on the way - perhaps as early as midnight. "If you're a family who needs your car to get to and from work to drop your kids at school, if you're a tradie who is busy getting about a daily job, you are seeing the higher price for petrol and what it's doing to your take-home pay," Mr Frydenberg said. MORE NEWS: Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage; report "And so what we will be seeking to do in this budget is provide cost of living relief for those Australians that are paying higher prices at the bowser." For Bendigo residents, the relief for regional communities is welcomed and Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbet said he would be keeping an eye out for other support measures in Tuesday evening's budget. "The recent significant rises in the cost of fuel have had a disproportionate impact on regional businesses and communities", Mr Herbert said. "As well as the direct cost of putting fuel in the tank to get to work and just going about our daily lives in regional areas, most of the finished goods we buy and business inputs are transported by road, over long distances." OTHER NEWS: Victoria records 10,916 COVID cases Mr Herbert said Bendigo tourism has bounced back, and to continue to boom the region would need significant cost of living relief. "We have seen the way the local economy is already bouncing back, with the recent opening of the Elvis Exhibition at Bendigo Art Gallery providing headlines and a whole range of events providing great stimulus for the hospitality and visitor economy, which is helping to put more money into the hands of local businesses and people," he said. "A Federal budget that provides for a cut in the fuel excise - even as a short-term measure - will ensure that this recovery will continue." The 44c/L excise could be cut by up to 20 cents, however may take several days to come into effect.

