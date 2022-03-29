Billiards: John Schenck eyes win over Croft to secure 29th Bendigo Championship

news, local-news,

Victorian champion John Schenck is attempting to make history this Wednesday when he takes on Alan Croft in the Bendigo Billiards title final. Schenck, who is vying for his 29th title, secured his spot in the championship match against Croft after defeating Gary McArdle in the semi-finals with a dominant display where he knocked up seven 30 plus breaks- including a season high 98. Croft won his semi-final clash over Adam Hargreaves in a dour struggle to lock in his first Bendigo Championship final appearance. Despite being his first time in the grand final, he has a wealth of experience and knowledge contesting big matches after many years of competing at the highest level in Melbourne. Come match time on Wednesday night at the Golden Square Working Mens Club - it could be anyone's title for the taking. Sport news: In the other grades, defending A-Minor champion Anthony McNamara had a triumphant from behind victory in his semi-final over Colin Hargreaves. He will now take on Colin's son Adam in the grand final who will be eager to secure his third title in what's bound to be a closely fought contest. In the B-Grade Championship battle Golden Square duo Russell Hargreaves and Mark Goudge will go head-to-head. Both have won the title previously and once they're match is underway it will be a coin toss as to who have their named etched on the trophy. Play in all grades commences at 7.30PM. The BBSA is pleased with the participant level considering the uncertainty of the last two seasons, but are looking to increase membership bases to support clubs. Social and competition players are equally welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Bendigobsa or contact: secretary@bbsa.org.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/4f8530a3-5997-4871-a1b7-3c5030befc15.jpg/r2_52_1016_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg