Thrilling finish to BDCA junior grand finals

Bendigo United defeated Huntly-North Epsom in a one-run thriller in the under-16A grand final. Chasing the Redbacks' score of 8-131, the Power required 12 runs off the final over with four wickets in hand. Redback Billy Bassett dismissed the Power's Jesse Osborne with the first ball, but crucially for the Power, the batters crossed while the ball was in the air and young gun J. Wilson got back on strike. Wilson scored two runs off the second delivery and then belted the third ball for six to reduce the equation to four runs off three balls. Bassett responded strongly by producing a dot ball and then restricted Wilson to a single off the penultimate delivery of the match. That means the power required three runs to win and two runs to tie off the final ball with Tom Miller on strike to face his first ball. Miller got bat on ball, but the Power could only manage a single and the Redbacks celebrated a one-run win. Earlier in the day, Bassett top-scored for the Redbacks with 43 off 41 balls, while Declan Stevenson (22) and Oscar Terry (21) chipped in with valuable contributions. Wilson (3-28), leggie Kyen Burrill-Grinton (3-22) and Archer Billings (2-22) bowled well for the Power. In reply, the Power's run chase was charged by Burrill-Grinton, who made a fine 55 retired off 42 balls. Wilson finished 29 not out off 29 balls at the end. The Strathfieldsaye Jets won two premierships for the weekend - under-16B and under-14A. In the under-16B division, the Jets posted 6-138 off their 25 overs and then restricted Bendigo to 5-110. The foundation for the win was laid by opening batters Lachlan Dennis (41 retired) and Callum Bolton (39 retired). Anderson Pithie (37 retired) batted well for Bendigo, but he lacked support to get the Goers over the line. Paige Beamish (2-6 off four overs) did a great job with the ball for the Jets. In the under-14A division, Strathfieldsaye upset minor premier Strathdale-Maristians by 15 runs. Jonty Yates (35 retired off 20 balls) lifted the Jets to 7-130 off 25 overs. The Suns' run chase was skittled by the Jets' Miller Armstrong, who ripped through the middle-order with figures of 4-13. Byron Ritchie (38 not out) scored heavily for the Suns in the second half of the innings. They finished 9-115 - 15 runs short of the Jets. White Hills won the under-14B premiership by four wickets against Huntly-North Epsom. The Power batted first and compiled 7-111 thanks to Ben Miller's 31 not out and Marshall Archer's 20 retired. In reply, the Demons overcame four late run outs to get over the line with six balls remaining. Logan Wison (20 retired) and Oscar Kleinert (18) led the way for the Demons. Maiden Gully Marist were crowned under-12A premiers for the first time. Josh Bellenger (33 not out) and Astin Clayton (26) hit six boundaries between them in MGM's score of 7-137 against Strathfieldsaye. Strathfieldsaye's batters gave the Jets a chance of reeling in the big target, but three run outs hurt their case. Hamish Kelly (29 not out), Hamish Moss (22) and Jake Ingram (22) tried hard against some tight bowling from MGM. The Jets finished 6-116 and MGM celebrated a 21-run win. BDCA junior grand finals scores and highlights: Under-16A: Bendigo United 8-131 (Bassett 43, Stevenson 22, Terry 21; Burrill-Grinton 3-22, J. Wilson 3-28, Billings 2-23) def Huntly North Epsom 7-130 (Burrill-Grinton 55*, Wilson 29*; Farrelly 2-24, Bassett 2-35). Under-16B: Strathfieldsaye Jets 6-138 (Dennis 41*, Bolton 39*; Marsh 2-16, Ryan 2-36) def Bendigo 5-110 (Pithie 37*; Beamish 2-6). Under-14A: Strathfieldsaye Blue 7-130 (Yates 35*, Webster 20) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 9-115 (B. Ritchie 38*; Armstrong 4-13). Under-14B: White Hills 6-113 (Wilson 20*) def Huntly North Epsom 7-111 (Miller 31*, M. Archer 20*; Salter 2-10). Under-12A: Maiden Gully Marist 7-137 (Bellenger 33*, Clayton 26) def Strathfieldsaye Yellow 6-116 (Kelly 29*, Moss 22, Ingram 22*).

