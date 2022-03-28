news, local-news,

Organisers of the weekend's Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club (VJMC) national rally in Bendigo are calling the event one of the biggest in its history. More than 200 vintage motorbikes from the four big Japanese manufacturers - Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha - went on display at Dai Gum San (the Golden Dragon Museum) precinct in Bendigo on Saturday attracting a huge crowd of onlookers. The motorcycles range in vintage from the 1950s to the 1990s and the sight of the shiny chassis lined up in the CBD certainly caught the eye of passers-by. More news: Fire danger period to end Rally co-ordinator Phil Scorah described the weekend as "fantastic". "We had huge crowds and it was claimed Bendigo had the biggest number of all the rallies so far but we're yet to verify that," he said. "It was very successful, the crowd was massive and the weather was perfect." "We had 280 at out dinner at the All Seasons on Saturday night where we had our awards. "The mayor (Andrea Metcalfe) gave us a welcome and our sponsors Suzuki were very happy." Mr Scorah said planning had already started on next year's rally in Bendigo with a number of club members already making bookings for the 2023 event. "We had a lot of people stay over (in Bendigo) Sunday night and everyone's been talking about it in the holiday parks." The weekend also saw the bikers head out on group rides around the region and the club hold its general meeting on the Sunday.

