Bendigo Braves secure Madgen, Wehrung and Clarke for NBL1 2022 season

news, local-news,

Bendigo Braves have announced a trio of key signings ahead of the 2022 NBL1 South conference season. One of Australia's highest skilled players who has Opal, WNBA and WNBL experience to her name is returning to the Braves. The 32-year-old star in Tess Madgen will bring plenty of skill to the women Braves under coach Mark Alabakov. "If a scientist mixed the DNA of a world-class basketballer and a lion, the end result would be Tess Madgen," he said. "She is brave, bold, and leads by example with an indomitable will. "I'm a big fan of what she brings to the table on and off the court and I'm stoked to have such a natural leader of our pack back for season 2022." Related: NBL1: Kelly Wilson back on court with the Bendigo Braves Alabakov said the South Australian tall guard can perform at the highest level across all sections of the court. "She can post up, play face up to the basket in on-balls and isolations, is a great cutter, and is a talented scorer and facilitator who you can rely on to make the right team play over and over, especially when it counts," he said. "When building a culture of winning, relentless persistence and playing the game the right way, Tess is on another level." Madgen will join Kelly Wilson and returning Braves guard Abbey Wehrung who has also just been announced on the 2022 women's roster. Alabakov said the 26-year-old Victorian would play a vital role to the team both on and off the court. "Given the impact she has on and off the floor, it was a priority for us to sign Abbey again," he said. "Abbey is another Country Victorian athlete on the cusp of great things and I'm so proud of the work she's put into her game in the past 12 months, earning her first Australian Opals selection in the Asia Cup and showing how complete a player she is at the international level. "Her fingerprints were all over the great success our team had last season and she's another versatile tall guard who can handle the ball, score inside and out, lock down defensively at an international level, share the basketball, and is an exceptional teammate." Related: NBL1: Bendigo Braves add Jake Lloyd to roster Meanwhile, Braves men have secured young NBL Perth Wildcats guard Mitch Clarke. The 22-year-old from Western Australia comes to the Braves on the back of his debut year as a development player with the Wildcats. Braves men's coach Stephen Black said Clarke had already impressed at the highest levels of the sport. "Mitch is a winner, who plays hard and uncompromising basketball," he said. "Mitch has proven that he is an NBL-calibre player and I am excited to see him demonstrate that toughness, ability, and leadership in the NBL1 South this season. The 2022 season starts on the road on April 23 against Keilor Thunder. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/c3a6542c-9bfd-4996-aa85-61ea502c1373.jpg/r199_492_5068_3243_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg