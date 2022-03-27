news, local-news, news, bendigo, bendigo pride festival, LGBTIQ+, community, pride train, state government, racism

V/Line joined the festivities as it sent a colourful addition to its fleet into Bendigo on Saturday afternoon. Melbourne visitors boarded the train in the morning and arrived in the city by noon, ready to take part in the town's Pride Festival event. Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities Todd Fernando invited leaders of Victoria's LGBTIQ+ to join him on the train journey, paying particular attention to issues people of the LGBTIQ+ community face. MORE NEWS: Bendigo mum raising funds to thank Royal Children's Hospital for care of daughter with brain tumour "I'm happy to see so many leaders within Victoria's LGBTIQ+ organisations join me to demonstrate their dedication to eradicating racism," he said. "Together we can celebrate the diverse and intersecting identities that exist in our rainbow communities." The train would arrive in time for travellers to attend the Bendigo Pride Festival event 'Racism in the LGBTIQA+ Community: A Bendigo Pride forum', held that afternoon. OTHER STORIES: "Leaders across Victoria's LGBTIQ+ communities taking a stand against racism is a powerful reminder of how we can best support people living across Victoria when we acknowledge and embrace our differences," Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said. The Bendigo Pride Festival celebrates, explores, and promotes diversity and inclusion within the region and beyond, with a particular focus on LGBTIQ+ communities. This year's festival features a range of activities, including community events, performances, exhibitions, a giant pride flag, and panel discussions.

