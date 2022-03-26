Herbert knocked out of Match Play Championships in play-off

sport, local-sport, golf, Herbert, PGA, Tour, Bendigo, Lucas

Lucas Herbert's good form at the WGC Dell Match Play Championships in Texas came to a grinding halt on day three. The 26-year-old from Bendigo played some superb golf to defeat Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele on the first two days. That meant Herbert required a tie or better on day three against Japan's Takumi Kanaya to win the group and advance to the final 16. It wasn't Herbert's day. He bogeyed two of the first three holes and was forced to play catch-up from then on, eventually going down 5 and 4 to the 56th seed. That result left Herbert and Kanaya with the same win-loss record and a play-off was required to determine who advanced to the last 16. Playing the par-four first hole, Herbert hit a great drive to the left side of the fairway only 85 metres from the green, while Kanaya found the fairway bunker. Read more: BFNL season preview - Eaglehawk Read more: BDCA grand final - five key factors Kanaya could only advance the ball 50 metres down the fairway with his second shot, while Herbert's second shot safely found the green - five-and-a-half metres from the hole. The momentum changed when Kanaya produced a superb pitch from 75 metres out with his third shot, leaving a tap-in for his par. Herbert's birdie putt to win the match finished one metre past the hole before he missed the short par putt coming back the other way. Startled by the miss, Herbert attemtped to tap-in the bogey putt and misses that also to hand the match to Kanaya. The Japanese star will play Canadian Corey Conners in the round of 16. Herbert's demise meant Adam Scott was the only Australian to advance to the knockout stage. Scott plays American Kevin Kisner in the next round. Herbert now turns his attention to his debut at the US Masters at Augusta in a fortnight. He earned his place in the field after winning the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour last October.

