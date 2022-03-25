news, local-news, news, subscriberonly

A BENDIGO family have successfully completed their charity walk to honour their late mother who died of cancer. The five-day walk along the Goldfields track started in Mount Buninyong and ended in Bendigo on Friday, and covered a distance of over 210km. "Mum was such a special person and I knew so many people loved her," Leigh Stevens said. "People travelled from Melbourne just to be here. More news: Help wanted amid volunteer shortages for Bendigo Easter Festival "This was about raising awareness of leukemia and doing something to honour mum." The walkers were met with supporters, friends, and family who wore custom purple Gerri's journey t-shirts. The eagerly awaiting audience applauded and cheered the exhausted walkers as they finished their walk and came through a big pink and purple arch made from balloons, behind Bendigo Railway Station. "It tested us everyday," Mr Stevens said." More news: LVFNL 2020 season preview - Pyramid Hill "It tested us emotionally, physically, mentally, and we just helped each other get through." The crowd emotionally embraced and congratulated one another and several of the walkers and their families cried. Walkers Donuts provided donuts and refreshments for the walkers, and there was a representative from the Leukemia foundation, who are the recipients of the funds raised. And while the walk is over, the family's cancer efforts are not, with an auction to be held on May 21. To stay up-to-date with the Gerri family and their journey on their Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

