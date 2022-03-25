Five key factors to the BDCA grand final

sport, cricket, BDCA, grand final, cricket, Strathdale, Strathfieldsaye

Splitting BDCA grand final rivals Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians is no easy task. The discipline and depth of Strathfieldsaye's bowling attack versus the all-round class of Strathdale-Maristians. Strathdale was the best performed team in the home and away season, but the Jets have won two of their three encounters with the Suns this summer. The Suns have a plethora of grand final experience, while Saturday is the Jets' first grand final appearance in seven years. Here's five key factors to the outcome of the game. Read more: BFNL club-by-club season previews Whoever recruited Sri Lankan duo Savith Priyan and Chathura Damith to Strathfieldsaye four years ago deserves a free beer or lemonade at the Jets post-match function on Saturday night. While the Jets' young talent has done a great job in the club's rebuild, the Jets wouldn't be playing in the grand final without Priyan and Damith. Left-arm spinner Priyan is the safety blanket for Jets' captain Ben Devanny. If the Jets need a wicket or an opponent's run rate is getting out of control, Devanny throws the ball to his left-arm spinner. His control and accuracy allows Priyan to bowl at the death as well. Read more: BDCA grand final match preview Damith is one of the most valuable players in the competition. Bowls with good pace, and swings the new ball, while with the bat he's a dangerous hitter at number seven. Damith would bat higher in the order at other clubs. Importantly, Priyan and Damith have been a thorn in Strathdale's side this season. Priyan has 11 wickets in three games against the Suns - 5-48, 3-27 and 3-44. Damith has scores of 46, 57 and 2 and bowling figures of 0-40 off nine overs, 5-30 off 8.4 overs and 2-25 off 8.5 overs. If they have a big impact on the game on Saturday then the Jets have a great chance of winning the flag. Read more: Pennant bowls grand final preview Premiership captain is the only thing missing from Cam Taylor's remarkable BDCA career. The only player in league history to win Cricketer of the Year honours four times, Taylor already has six premiership medals to his name. History says he'll play a major role in the outcome of Saturday's decider. Taylor's performances in grand finals have probably been undersold - largely because his overall record is so good. In the 2011-12 victory, Taylor made 50 with the bat, while in 2012-13 he made 31. He took three wickets in the 2014-15 win and backed up with a five-wicket haul in the 2015-16 premiership. The Suns won the 2019-20 premiership without having to play the grand final, while last year Taylor compiled 60 not out and collected 3-18 with the ball against Kangaroo Flat. Neylon is not the Suns' highest scorer this summer and, by his high standards, has not had a vintage season. The right-hander has made three half-centuries and has struggled to turn starts into big scores - eight times this season he's made between 10 and 40. However, if there's one player the Jets would like to dismiss cheaply on Saturday it's Neylon. Whether the Suns bat first or second, if Neylon bats for an hour there's a strong chance Strathdale will win the game. He can make batting look ridiculously easy at times and he scores at a quick rate. The prospect of a flat, hard QEO wicket - unlike the slightly slow decks the Suns batted on last weekend - will suit Neylon down to the ground. His recent grand final form proves he likes the big stage - 43 off 30 balls in the Suns' win over Kangaroo Flat last year and a sublime 96 for the BDCA in the 2020 Melbourne Country Week Provincial grand final. Pat Flemingham is one of the grand final's most intriguing participants. The right-hander can hit a ball as hard and as far as any player in the competition. The problem for the Jets is they just don't know which Felmingham they're going to get. Last Saturday he was at his brilliant best as he plundered 56 off 36 balls to help the Jets defeat the Suns. It was a similar story in round 15 as he made 50 off 35 balls against Golden Square. Take the two half-centuries out of the equation and Felmingham's past four innings were 5, 1, 9 and 0. He'll open the batting on Saturday and he's just as likely to be dismissed in the first few overs as he is to make 30. His explosive style makes it a risk worth taking for the Jets. Former Australian Test captain Ian Chappell has always said when you win the toss, nine times out of 10 you bat first and the 10th time you think about bowling first, but you bat anyway. Without having had a close look at the QEO pitch as yet, it would seem highly likely that the team that wins the toss would bat first. From a Strathfieldsaye point of view, the Jets' two wins over Strathdale this summer came in games where they batted first. Runs on the board and build pressure with the ball - sounds simple enough. It won't be that simple. The past three grand finals played at the QEO have been won by the team batting second. Strathfieldsaye's record this season is 7-2 when batting first and 6-2 when batting second. The Suns are 9-0 when batting first this season and 6-3 when batting second. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/2afd8263-78a0-4944-8522-2e00044359b9.jpg/r643_402_5295_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg