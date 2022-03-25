NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers on the road to Geelong for clash with the Falcons

sport, local-sport,

Bendigo Pioneers girls are on the road again this week for round 10 of the NAB League season. On the back of a tough loss last week to Tasmania where they were without key players who were in action at the at the AFLW Girls Under-18 National Championships. - the team has returned to full strength for this Sunday's clash against Geelong Falcons. The Falcons also head into the match which starts at 11am on Sunday at Deakin University Geelong on the back of a loss last week to Eastern Ranges. Sport news: PIONEERS TEAM: B: S. Demeo, A. Zadow, E. Cail HB: O. Di Donato, J. Richardson, N. Bacon C: K. Fullerton, S. Orritt, E. Everist HF: J. Caruso, T. Williams, S. Cooper F: M. Elliot, S. Johnston, A. Donnelly FOLL: F. Pearce, D. Ryan, N. Peebles INTER: C. Evans, J. Douglass, L. Keck, S. Pearce, S. Hobbs, J. Cooper EMERG: L. Moss, D. Greenwood, J. Morrison LADDER (Top 10): Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

