NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers on the road to Geelong for clash with the Falcons
Bendigo Pioneers girls are on the road again this week for round 10 of the NAB League season.
On the back of a tough loss last week to Tasmania where they were without key players who were in action at the at the AFLW Girls Under-18 National Championships. - the team has returned to full strength for this Sunday's clash against Geelong Falcons.
The Falcons also head into the match which starts at 11am on Sunday at Deakin University Geelong on the back of a loss last week to Eastern Ranges.
PIONEERS TEAM:
B: S. Demeo, A. Zadow, E. Cail
HB: O. Di Donato, J. Richardson, N. Bacon
C: K. Fullerton, S. Orritt, E. Everist
HF: J. Caruso, T. Williams, S. Cooper
F: M. Elliot, S. Johnston, A. Donnelly
FOLL: F. Pearce, D. Ryan, N. Peebles
INTER: C. Evans, J. Douglass, L. Keck, S. Pearce, S. Hobbs, J. Cooper
EMERG: L. Moss, D. Greenwood, J. Morrison
LADDER (Top 10):
- 1. Dandenong (8-0, 274.4%)
- 2. Eastern (7-1, 260.9%)
- 3. Western (7-1, 208.6%)
- 4. Calder (6-2, 118.9%)
- 5. Geelong (5-3, 96.9%)
- 6. Tasmania (4-4, 159.2%)
- 7. Sandringham (4-4, 116.3%)
- 8. Murray (3-4, 108%)
- 9. Oakleigh (3-5, 75.3%)
- 10. Bendigo (2-6, 74%)
