Bendigo City juniors on the road against Green Gully

Bendigo City juniors are in action for their second on the road round of the 2022 NPL pre-qualification series. The under-14 squad (2-1-5) will look to regroup after last week's loss to North Geelong when they meet Green Gully at 10am on Sunday. City are 10th on the ladder and will need to dig deep to overcome Green Gully who are just within the top-four with a 5-1-2 record. The under-15 (0-1-7) squad will look to score their first win of the series against Green Gully (4-2-2) who are sixth on the ladder. Within the under-16 bracket City (3-0-5) look positioned to give the hosts a strong battle as they look to get a win back on the board. The under-16s are seventh on the ladder, while Green Gully (6-1-1) are within the top-three. It will be another tough challenge for City's under-18 squad (1-1-6) who are tenth on the ladder and will take on a third-placed Green Gully (5-0-2) squad. Meanwhile, the club's seniors will look to back up from an impressive win in its season opener last week when they meet Lara on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/f33985ca-a70a-49d2-8f58-d7ab0125026a.JPG/r10_432_4598_3024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg